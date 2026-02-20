Senegal football federation denounces verdict in Morocco against fans

Eighteen Senegal fans were detained following the AFCON final in Morocco on January 18 and were sentenced on Thursday.

The Senegalese Football Federation denounced the sentencing of 18 Senegalese football fans in Morocco on charges of hooliganism in last month’s Africa Cup of Nations final as “incomprehensibly harsh” on Friday.

The group, sentenced Thursday to prison terms ranging from three to 12 months, had been in pre-trial detention since January 18, the day of the heated AFCON final in which Morocco lost to Senegal 1-0 on home turf.

Towards the end of the match, some Senegalese supporters attempted a pitch invasion, while Senegal’s players halted the game for nearly 20 minutes to protest against a late penalty awarded to Morocco.

Some fans were also seen throwing objects onto the field, including a chair.

The defendants were prosecuted in Rabat for “hooliganism” charges that included acts of violence, particularly against law enforcement, damage to sports equipment, pitch invasion and throwing projectiles.

“We express our profound dismay and distress following the verdict” Bacary Cisse, president of the FSF’s communications committee, told the AFP news agency.

“This incomprehensibly harsh decision has provoked widespread outrage,” he added.

Nine supporters were sentenced to one year in prison and fined 5,000 dirhams ($545), six others received six months and a fine of 2,000 dirhams ($218) and three were sentenced to three months with a fine of 1,000 dirhams ($109).

“Clashes occur in numerous stadiums around the world, including every weekend in Morocco, without resulting in such sanctions,” Cisse said. “The treatment of these supporters therefore appears disproportionate.”

Defence lawyer Patrick Kabou described the verdict on Thursday as “incomprehensible”, saying his clients were “victims”.