FIFA and Peace Board pledge to help Gaza reconstruction through football

US President Donald Trump says FIFA alone will seek to raise $75m for football-related projects in Gaza.

World football’s governing body, FIFA, and ‌the Board of Peace have signed a partnership agreement ⁠⁠to attract investment from global leaders and institutions for sustainable development in conflict-affected regions through football.

The ⁠Board of Peace, established under United States President Donald Trump, held its first meeting focused on Gaza’s reconstruction ⁠fund, aimed at rebuilding the territory once Hamas disarms.

The disarmament of Hamas fighters and accompanying withdrawal of Israeli troops, the size of the reconstruction fund and the flow of ‌humanitarian aid to the war-torn population are expected to pose significant challenges to the board’s effectiveness in the coming months.

The FIFA collaboration plan includes building 50 mini-pitches near schools and residential areas in Gaza, five full-size pitches across multiple districts, a state-of-the-art FIFA academy ⁠and a new 20,000-seat national stadium, ⁠FIFA said.

Trump said FIFA will raise $75m for football-related projects in Gaza.

“Today, FIFA and the Board of Peace have signed a landmark partnership ⁠agreement that will foster investment into football for the purpose of helping the ⁠recovery process in post-conflict areas,” ⁠FIFA President Gianni Infantino said in a statement.

“Together with the support of the Board of Peace, FIFA will drive this partnership, which is ‌built to deliver impact at every stage.”

The programme will also emphasise job creation, youth participation, organised leagues for boys ‌and ‌girls, community engagement and the stimulation of local commercial activities, FIFA said.