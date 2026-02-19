Zimbabwe shock Sri Lanka to upset the T20 World Cup odds again

Zimbabwe chase down target of 179 to beat one of the favourites – and tournament co-hosts – Sri Lanka at cricket’s T20 World Cup.

Zimbabwe signed off the group stage of the T20 World Cup with a warning ‌shot to the heavyweights who have reached the ⁠Super Eight as they beat co-hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets to top Group B.

The Africans’ opener Brian Bennett scored an unbeaten 63 and captain Sikandar Raza made a quick 45 as Zimbabwe, who stunned Australia last week, chased down a target of 179 with ⁠three balls to spare on Thursday.

The result, which shocked the home support at R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, handed ⁠Sri Lanka their first loss in the cricket campaign, with both teams having already qualified for the Super Eight.

“I am pretty excited with how we have gone about our business,” player of the match Raza said. “We are unbeaten so far … nice position to ‌be in as a captain, but I will try and enjoy at least tonight.”

Zimbabwe won three of their four group games while Tuesday’s match against Ireland was washed out, which meant Zimbabwe qualified for the Super Eight with Australia eliminated.

Sri Lanka, who ensured their qualification for the Super Eight with Monday’s win against Australia, chose to bat first and posted 178-7, as ⁠opener Pathum Nissanka led with a knock of 62.

Two-wicket ⁠hauls by Blessing Muzarabani, Brad Evans and Graeme Cremer helped contain Sri Lanka to a competitive total in Colombo, before Bennett combined with Tadiwanashe Marumani (34) for a 69-run opening partnership to set the ⁠stage for the chase.

Raza hit four sixes and two boundaries to score 45 from 26 balls, leaving Zimbabwe 12 ⁠short with 10 balls left. Bennett scored the ⁠winning runs with a drive towards mid off, getting his team to 182-4.

Advertisement

Zimbabwe, who did not qualify for the 2024 edition, are the only team in this year’s Super Eight who reached the T20 ‌World Cup through a continental tournament.

Sri Lanka face England, New Zealand and Pakistan in Group Two of the Super Eight, while Zimbabwe will be in Group ‌One ‌alongside holders India, South Africa and West Indies.

Zimbabwe will play West Indies on Monday, a day after Sri Lanka face England.