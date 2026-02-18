South Africa continue their pursuit of a first ICC title as they beat UAE by six wickets at the 2026 T20 World Cup.

South Africa beat the United Arab Emirates by six wickets in New Delhi, chasing down a victory target of 123 with 40 balls to spare, to finish the group stage of cricket’s Twenty20 World Cup unbeaten.

South Africa opted to field first on Wednesday and restricted the UAE to 122-6, with veteran pace bowlers Corbin Bosch returning 3-12 from four overs and Anrich Nortje taking 2-28.

The South Africans raced to 123-4 in 13.2 overs, taking the last seven runs in singles after their fourth wicket fell.

Next up for Aiden Markram’s side is a repeat of the 2024 final against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday in their first match of the Super Eights.

India won the final in Barbados to lift the trophy and are firm favourites to repeat on home soil.

Rain showers delayed the start of South Africa’s reply, and then the first over netted just one run.

But from that point on, the Proteas accelerated to victory by adding 13 runs off the second over and 18 from the third until Haider Ali bowled skipper Aiden Markram for 28 from 11 balls – all but two of his runs coming from boundaries.

Dewald Brevis led the scoring with 36 before he was out within two scoring shots of victory, and Ryan Rickelton scored 30 as the 2024 runners-up dominated the bowling.

For the UAE, Alishan Sharafu led the scoring with 45 from 38 deliveries before he was caught in the outfield off Nortje’s bowling in the 18th over.

It was South Africa’s fourth consecutive win in the tournament, including a double-tiebreaker victory over 2024 semifinalist Afghanistan that required two Super Overs.

The South Africans rested David Miller, front-line spinner Keshav Maharaj, Marco Jansen and Lungi Ngidi before the Super 8 stage.

In matches later on Wednesday, Pakistan will take on Namibia in Colombo with a spot in the Super 8s at stake, and co-host India will finish off the Group A program against the Netherlands at Ahmedabad.