Which teams can qualify for the T20 World Cup Super Eights, and how?

Can Australia really get knocked out of the World Cup? What do Pakistan need to do to qualify? Al Jazeera explains.

After two weeks of action in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, only three teams have booked their place in the next round of the tournament, while the rest are fighting for the remaining five spots.

In a rare scenario, 2021 champions Australia are in danger of crashing out of the tournament at the first hurdle, while the USA have an outside chance of progressing.

Al Jazeera breaks down the qualification chances and pathways for the Super Eights:

Which teams have qualified for the Super Eights?

Defending champions India became the latest side to progress with their win over Pakistan on Sunday, joining the West Indies and South Africa.

Which teams are out of the Super Eights race?

After losing all three of their group stage matches thus far, Namibia, Nepal and Oman have been knocked out of the tournament. They will play their one remaining group game each, but it will be inconsequential to their chances of progression.

Can Pakistan still qualify for the Super Eights?

A win over Namibia in their last group game will see Pakistan through to the next stage, but a loss could pit them against the USA in a battle of net run rates.

Currently, the 2009 champions have a higher net run rate of 0.932 than the USA’s 0.788, but a loss to Namibia and the margin of it could change those numbers and place Pakistan in a predicament.

Can Australia really get knocked out of the T20 World Cup?

While it has happened before – in 2009 – the prospect of Australia exiting a World Cup at the group stage would come as a shock to cricket fans, who are accustomed to seeing the men in yellow and gold dominating global tournaments.

Australia must win their remaining two games, against Sri Lanka on Monday and against Oman on Friday, to be in a strong position for Super Eight qualification.

However, winning both matches may not be enough for Australia as they can still be knocked out of the World Cup on the basis of net run rate. The much-needed victories would take them to six points, but the current joint table-toppers – Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe – could also finish their group stage with six points each.

For the 2021 champions to qualify, they would hope Zimbabwe beat Sri Lanka or the African side lose to Ireland.

Should Australia lose to Sri Lanka, they would need to beat Oman to have four points. Before that game, which is the last in the group stage, Australia would want Zimbabwe to lose both their matches and finish on two points.

Which other teams can still qualify for the Super Eights?

Group A: Pakistan are favourites to grab the second qualification spot, with the USA still in play.

Group B: All three of Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe and Australia can make it through, making this group the most exciting of the four in the last round of matches.

Group C: A win over Italy in their last group game will see England qualify for the Super Eights.

Group D: New Zealand will be confident of joining current group leaders South Africa in the next round with a win over lower-ranked Canada. While Afghanistan are still in contention, their only chance of qualification will come if they beat Canada and New Zealand lose to Canada.

When are the Super Eights matches of the T20 World Cup?

The second stage of the tournament runs from February 21 to March 1.