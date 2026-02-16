Toyota Racing driver triumphs in NASCAR’s biggest event in a car co-owned by the NBA Hall of Famer.

Michael Jordan, a six-time National Basketball Association (NBA) champion, is now a Daytona 500 winner too.

Tyler Reddick won “The Great American Race” on Sunday with a last-lap pass at Daytona International Speedway that sent Jordan into a frantic celebration. The NBA Hall of Famer bear-hugged Reddick in the victory lane and then jointly hoisted the Harley J Earl Trophy with the 23XI Racing driver.

Jordan, who turns 63 on Tuesday, will get a Daytona 500 ring for his birthday and made it known in the victory lane that he wears a size 13.

“It feels like I won a championship, but until I get my ring, I won’t even know,” Jordan said.

The moment captured the message team co-owner Denny Hamlin – who finished 31st in Sunday’s bid to become the third driver in history to win four Daytona 500s – delivered about Jordan to 23XI employees in a team meeting before NASCAR’s season opener.

“He loves his race team,” Hamlin said, adding that he reminded the team of the fulfilment they saw in Jordan when Reddick won at Talladega in 2024. “I was like ‘You know, you guys understand the responsibilities you have, that you have the power to bring joy to Michael Jordan. You have that power and nobody else can do it.’

“There’s nothing else that can bring him the joy that seeing what his team can do, and they took it to heart.”

Reddick delivers in the end

Reddick, driving a Toyota, led only one lap Sunday: the one to the chequered flag. He was the 25th different driver to lead a lap for a new Daytona 500 record.

“Just incredible how it all played out. Just true Daytona madness,” Reddick said. “I’ve already lost my voice from screaming. Never thought I’d be Daytona 500 champion.”

Reddick, a 30-year-old from Corning, California, won for the ninth time in the Cup Series and first time since late in the 2024 season. Winless last year, Reddick was primarily focused on his infant son, who was found to have a tumour in his chest that affected his heart. Reddick opened last year with a runner-up finish in the Daytona 500.

He snapped the 38-race losing streak by finishing one place higher on Sunday and winning to start a celebration that included multiple stars of NASCAR. It included Jordan and Hamlin, at 45 the oldest full-time driver in the Cup Series.

Jordan watched the win from a suite overlooking the famous Florida superspeedway.

“I can’t even believe it. It was so gratifying,” Jordan said of the victory. “You never know how these races are going to end. You just try to survive. We hung in there all day. Great strategy by the team, and we gave ourselves a chance at the end. Look, I’m ecstatic.”