West Indies beat Nepal, become first team into T20 World Cup Super Eights

Shai Hope’s unbeaten half-century steers West Indies into the last eight and eliminates Nepal from the T20 World Cup.

Shai Hope reacts.
West Indies captain Shai Hope celebrates reaching his half-century during the T20 World Cup cricket match against Nepal in Mumbai, India, on February 15, 2026 [Rafiq Maqbool/AP]
Published On 15 Feb 2026

The West Indies have become the first team to qualify for the Super Eights phase of the T20 World Cup when they cruised to victory against Nepal by nine wickets in India.

After restricting Nepal to 133-8 in their 20 overs on Sunday, captain Shai Hope’s 61 not out helped his team romp to 134-1 in 15.2 overs in the Group C clash at Mumbai’s Wankhede Stadium.

Hope reached his fifty off 44 balls and scored three sixes and five fours in all.

He put on an unbroken 91 with Shimron Hetmyer to reach the 134 target with 28 balls to spare.

Hetmyer was 46 not out at the end from 32 balls with two sixes and four fours.

After Hope won the toss and chose to field, Matthew Forde bowled a magnificent spell of 1-10 from his four overs and removed Nepal captain Rohit Paudel for five.

Nepal were in all sorts of trouble at 22-3 at the end of the six-over powerplay, then 23-4 and 46-5 in the 11th over as Jason Holder also got among the wickets.

It was only Dipendra Singh Airee’s 58 that pushed Nepal past the 100 mark as he shared in a partnership of 54 for the seventh wicket with Sompal Kami, who was there at the end on 26 not out.

Holder took 4-27 from his four overs.

The result eliminates Nepal, who cannot progress further in this year’s T20 World Cup.

Shai Hope in action.
Hope led the run chase against Nepal, scoring an unbeaten 61 runs off 44 deliveries [Rafiq Maqbool/AP]

