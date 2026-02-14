Italy’s Transport Minister Matteo Salvini says ‘lives at risk’ as services between Milano Cortina Games hit.

Trains ‌operating through the heart of Italy ⁠suffered delays ⁠of more than an hour on Saturday following the latest suspected act of sabotage ⁠during the 2026 Winter Olympics.

Services between Naples in the south and the capital, Rome, were affected, and ⁠there were also delays on the line heading north towards Florence.

Transport Minister Matteo Salvini condemned those behind the incidents following similar problems last Saturday on ‌the network and another, less serious case midweek.

The stoppages come as Italy hosts the Winter Olympics in Milan and Cortina d’Ampezzo from February 6-22.

“These are hateful criminal acts aimed at workers and at Italy,” Salvini said ⁠in a statement.

“I hope that ⁠no one plays down or tries to justify these crimes which put lives at risk,” he added.

The authorities were investigating burned ⁠cables on a section of the high-speed line between Rome and ⁠Naples on Saturday, and two ⁠other possible acts of vandalism between the capital and Florence.

An anarchist group claimed responsibility for an attack on the network last ‌Saturday, the first full day of the games, when rail infrastructure was damaged near Bologna, causing ‌delays ‌of up to two and a half hours on high-speed, intercity and regional services.