Two hurt after high-speed New Zealand-France crash at Auckland SailGP race

Two sailors treated for serious injuries after Black Foils and DS ⁠Team France involved in major collision.

One sailor is in hospital with two broken legs and another was also injured in a high-speed crash between yachts representing New Zealand and France on the first day of the SailGP race in Auckland, New Zealand on Saturday.

The New Zealand team said Louis Sinclair was receiving treatment for compound fractures to both legs. Sinclair, a grinder on board the New Zealand yacht, turns winches to adjust the sails.

“Black Foils grinder Louis Sinclair is in a stable condition in Auckland Hospital after suffering injuries to both legs during the collision with the French during racing today,” the New Zealand team said in a statement. “Sinclair is receiving treatment for compound fractures to both legs but is in a stable condition.”

A sailor from the French team was also injured.

The crash occurred in the third of four SailGP races scheduled on Saturday. As the fleet of 13 boats approached the first gate at speeds of almost 90km/h (56mph), the New Zealand yacht lost control and spun into the path of France.

The French boat rode over the top of the New Zealand boat, causing severe damage to both boats, which were locked together. Racing was abandoned for the day while the injured sailors were ferried to shore and to hospital, and while the damaged boats were recovered.

“I think everyone, both team New Zealand and us, are pretty shocked,” France driver Quentin Delapierre said. “Full support to team New Zealand and my teammates, also. Hopefully, we’ll recover from this.

“Everything happened so quickly, it’s pretty cloudy in my mind. I just tried to do my best to avoid the collision but obviously it happened too quickly. I didn’t have the time to respond and steer the boat. It was a super scary situation.”

Television footage suggested the New Zealand boat lost the use of its rudder, causing it to turn in front of the France boat, which could not avoid the collision.

New Zealand had just returned after a crash with Switzerland in the first event of the season in Perth, Australia, which was won by Britain. The New Zealand driver Peter Burling received demerit points on his super sailing licence for his role in that collision.

In SailGP, teams from 13 nations race identical 50-foot catamarans which rise out of the water on foils and are capable of reaching speeds of 100km/h (60mph).

Two races were completed on Saturday before the crash. Australia won the first and New Zealand won the second. Racing on the second day, Sunday, will start early because of a threat of thunderstorms.