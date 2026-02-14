Both teams say they are set for Sunday’s showdown despite the late decision for India’s match with Pakistan to proceed.

Click here to share on social media

Pakistan skipper Salman Agha says his team were “always ready” to face India on Sunday at the T20 World Cup, despite only being given the green light a few days ago.

The biggest and most lucrative clash in world cricket has sold out the 35,000-capacity R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo, with hundreds of millions more expected to watch on television.

The game was only confirmed as going ahead late on Monday night after the Islamabad government made a U-turn on its order to boycott the blockbuster Group A game.

“This is a very big game and the magnitude is huge,” Agha said before the team’s practice at the stadium on Saturday.

“We were always ready for the game, whatever be the decision.”

Pakistan had a scrappy last-over three-wicket win in their first match against the Netherlands before beating the United States by 32 runs. India have also won both their matches so far.

“We are in good momentum and I hope that being in Colombo since the start will help us in terms of conditions,” said Agha.

But he warned: “We have to play good cricket to win the match.”

The hugely anticipated match could be hit by bad weather, with rain forecast for Sunday evening.

Agha believed spin would dominate, calling Tariq Usman his trump card against India’s powerful batting lineup.

“Tariq has been bowling well and I am sure the mystery element will make him our trump card,” Agha said, brushing aside doubts over the legality of Tariq’s unique sling-arm action and the exaggerated pause in his delivery stride.

Advertisement

“He has been cleared twice so there are no worries.”

Agha hoped the players would shake hands, unlike during their three Asia Cup matches in Dubai last year.

“The game should be played in the true spirit of the game,” said Agha.

“It has been the norm in cricket for years, but whatever way they want, we will only know tomorrow.”

The winner will be guaranteed their berth in the next Super Eights round.

India have a doubt over explosive opener Abhishek Sharma, who has been suffering from a stomach bug.

“I hope he plays tomorrow. I hope he’s recovering well,” said Agha. “We want to play against the best, good luck to him.”