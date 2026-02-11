Tottenham sack the Danish manager after a torrid eight-match winless run and with the side in 16th place on the ladder.

Tottenham Hotspur have sacked manager Thomas Frank after eight ⁠months in charge, ⁠the Premier League club said on Wednesday, after a woeful run of results left the North London club hovering ⁠five points above the relegation zone.

Pressure on Frank had been mounting, and Tuesday’s 2-1 home defeat by Newcastle United left his ⁠team in 16th place with 29 points from 26 matches and looking over their shoulder at the relegation zone.

“Thomas was appointed in June 2025, and we have been determined to give him the time and ‌support needed to build for the future together,” Spurs said in a statement.

“However, results and performances have led the Board to conclude that a change at this point in the season is necessary.”

Frank, who joined Brentford in 2018 and established them as a top-flight club after gaining promotion, has struggled to replicate those ⁠methods for last season’s Europa League winners, Tottenham.

The writing looked to be on the wall for the 52-year-old after Tuesday’s defeat by Newcastle United – their 11th of the league campaign.

Supporters left no doubt about their ⁠feelings with jeers ringing out around the club’s stadium and chants of “You’re getting sacked in the ⁠morning” directed at Frank.

It was Tottenham’s seventh ⁠league defeat at home in the Premier League this season and they have won only two of their 13 league games in front of their own fans.

Tottenham supporters ‌were also singing the name of former coach Mauricio Pochettino, who got them to the 2019 Champions League final, on Tuesday. The ‌Argentinian ‌is currently the manager of the United States men’s national team.