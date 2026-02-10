Vonn reflects on Winter Olympics downhill crash and tibia injury
Despite undergoing surgery for a fractured left leg, ski icon Lindsey Vonn defended her decision to compete at Games.
American ski athlete Lindsey Vonn said on Monday she had suffered a “complex tibia fracture” when she crashed in the Winter Olympics downhill and would need “multiple surgeries”.
“While yesterday did not end the way I had hoped, and despite the intense physical pain it caused, I have no regrets,” Vonn said on her social media, from the hospital in Italy where she is being treated.
Vonn, 41, insisted that the ruptured anterior cruciate ligament she suffered in a crash in a World Cup race before the Milan-Cortina Games “had nothing to do with my crash whatsoever”.
“I was simply 5 inches too tight on my line when my right arm hooked inside of the gate, twisting me and resulted in my crash,” she added.
“I sustained a complex tibia fracture that is currently stable but will require multiple surgeries to fix properly.”
In her first statement since the crash, Vonn said: “My Olympic dream did not finish the way I dreamt it would. It wasn’t a story book ending or a fairy tale, it was just life. I dared to dream and had worked so hard to achieve it.
“Because in Downhill ski racing the difference between a strategic line and a catastrophic injury can be as small as 5 inches.”
Vonn crashed heavily just 13 seconds after starting her run. She was winched off the piste by a rescue helicopter and is being treated in a hospital in Treviso.
She had resumed her career in late 2024 after nearly six years in retirement and was considered a strong favourite for the downhill at these Olympics after recording seven World Cup podium finishes, including two wins, before her pre-Olympics crash in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.