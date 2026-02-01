In front of a deafening Sydney crowd, Ultimate Fighting Championship featherweight ‌champion Alexander Volkanovski survived a fifth-round rally attempt from Diego Lopes to win yet another unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) in their ‍rematch at UFC 325.

Just ‍like their first meeting last April at UFC 314, Lopes (27-8 MMA, or mixed martial arts, 6-3 UFC) would not let Volkanovski (28-4 MMA, 15-3 UFC) coast easily, as the first three rounds on Sunday saw Lopes take Volkanovski’s best shots and deliver some of his own. But Volkanovski retaliated with adjustments throughout, utilising the clinch to cut Lopes’s cage room off.

Volkanovski’s win was his first title defence ⁠during his second reign, ushering in a reinvigorated era at featherweight moving forward.

But for Volkanovski, winning his first fight in his home country ​in nearly three years with the full backing of the Australian crowd felt different.

“I didn’t want to stand [with Lopes] ‍for 25 minutes, but we got the job done,” Volkanovski said.

Volkanovski said he was excited to get back in the Octagon soon, saying he would “see what’s next” with his team.

Lopes was humble in defeat, although he had a visible reaction to the one judge who ruled all five rounds in Volkanovski’s favour.

“I think ‍Volkanovski is one of ⁠the best in the division and has been for this long,” the Brazilian competitor said.

Lopes called this part of the journey “step-by-step” as he prepares for an uncertain next fight after his second failed championship match against the future Hall of Fame member.

Saint-Denis overpowers Hooker

Meanwhile, lightweight Benoit Saint-Denis of France effortlessly defeated New Zealand’s Dan Hooker by second-round technical knockout (TKO) in the night’s co-main event with punches from the mount position.

Saint-Denis (17-3 MMA, 9-3 UFC) has put himself in a firm position to remain in title contention this year with four straight wins, while Hooker (24-14 MMA, 14-10 UFC) has dropped back-to-back fights and will continue to go back to the drawing board.

A ​devastating right hand from lightweight Mauricio Ruffy of Brazil marked the beginning of the end of a ‌high-stakes featured bout opposite Rafael Fiziev of Azerbaijan. Ruffy (13-2 MMA, 4-1 UFC) secured a TKO victory with 30 seconds left in the second round, bouncing back from a loss to Saint-Denis for his eighth win in the last nine fights.

As for Fiziev (13-5 MMA, 7-5 UFC), he has lost four of his last five outings since ‌his six-match win streak was snapped in March 2023.

The UFC does not have a numbered event scheduled in February, with UFC 326 scheduled for March 7 in Las Vegas. The promotion returns to Las Vegas next Saturday for its first UFC Fight Night event of the year from ‌the Meta APEX (formerly UFC APEX).