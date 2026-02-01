Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India on February 15

Pakistan will forfeit two points if they don’t take the field for the game in Colombo, Sri Lanka.

Pakistan’s cricket team has been cleared to participate in the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, but will not play its game against India, the government of Pakistan says.

“The Pakistan cricket team shall not take the field in the match scheduled on 15th February 2026 against India,” its statement said on Sunday.

The statement did not mention why Pakistan would not play the group match.

Pakistan’s participation in the tournament was thrown into uncertainty after Bangladesh were ousted by the International Cricket Council (ICC) over a logistical deadlock.

Following Pakistan’s announcement, the ICC said in a statement that “selective participation undermines the spirit and sanctity of the competitions”.

“While the ICC respects the roles of governments in matters of national policy, this decision is not in the interest of the global game or the welfare of fans worldwide, including millions in Pakistan,” it said, adding that it awaited official communication from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“The ICC hopes that the PCB will consider the significant and long-term implications for cricket in its own country as this is likely to impact the global cricket ecosystem, which it is itself a member and beneficiary of.”

The ICC kicked Bangladesh out of the World Cup and replaced them with Scotland because of an impasse over security concerns that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had raised about playing in India.

The PCB swiftly threw its weight behind Bangladesh and said it will not make a “final decision” this coming week on its team’s participation in the monthlong tournament, which begins on Saturday.

Advertisement

PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi met Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif last week to discuss the issue, but did not clarify whether Pakistan would travel to the tournament.

“It was agreed that the final decision will be taken either on Friday or next Monday,” said Naqvi, who is also Pakistan’s interior minister.

All of Pakistan’s World Cup matches have been scheduled in Sri Lanka because of the fraught relations between New Delhi and Islamabad.

After Bangladesh’s expulsion, the ICC was accused of practising “double standards” in its extraordinary move to oust a full member nation on the basis of a logistical deadlock.

“You can’t have double standards,” Naqvi said.

“You can’t say for one country [India] they can do whatever they want and for the others to have to do the complete opposite. That’s why we’ve taken this stand and made clear Bangladesh have had an injustice done to them. They should play in the World Cup. They are a major stakeholder in cricket.”

Former Pakistan wicketkeeper batter Kamran Akmal backed the decision.

“Enough is enough. We had to take this decision,” Akmal told AFP. “India has been frequently mixing politics with sports and damaging the spirit of the game, so our government has taken a strong decision which should be backed.”

The T20 World Cup, cohosted by India and Sri Lanka, features 20 nations.

Pakistan are drawn in Group A along with India, Namibia, the Netherlands and the United States, and are playing all of their matches in Sri Lanka. Pakistan’s first match on Saturday is against the Netherlands at the Sinhalese Sports Club Cricket Ground in the Sri Lankan capital, Colombo.

If Pakistan boycott their match against India, they will forfeit two points.

Their refusal to play against India – who they have already played at neutral venues in Sri Lanka – will have severe financial implications on the tournament’s biggest drawcard.

Pakistan and India have not played in any bilateral cricket since 2012, and only face each other in multi-nation events.

Under a deal signed last year, India and Pakistan agreed not to travel to each other’s countries in cases where either hosts an ICC event, instead playing at neutral venues.