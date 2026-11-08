Fermin Lopez brace has Barcelona come from behind to win 2-1 at Atletico Madrid to go three points clear in La Liga.

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Fermin Lopez scored twice as Barcelona overcame an early deficit at Atletico Madrid to win 2-1 and go three points clear at the top of La Liga.

Barca’s win takes them three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid and five ahead of Atletico, in third, after 12 games.

Giuliano Simeone opened the scoring in the 10th minute for the home side, turning home a close range volley from Julian Alvarez’s cross from the left.

The home side had a series of early chances as they sought to register an eighth straight win, but Fermin swept in an equaliser on the cusp of halftime after a ball broke to him in the box.

Lamine Yamal set up Fermin’s second goal in the 66th minute with an incisive pass, and Lopez fired past Jan Oblak with a first-time finish to silence the Metropolitano and secure a fifth straight away league win over Atleti for the first time.

“It was a very difficult match. The first half was tough, but we managed to come from behind and secure the win,” Barcelona midfielder Lopez told La Liga TV after the match.

“I think we were not being clinical enough. After the goal, we gained more confidence.

“Lamine [Yamal] has been very good. His pass for the second goal was half the goal itself. I’m very happy,” Lopez said.

“We wanted to go into the break as league leaders and get three points. The equaliser lifted a weight off our shoulders, and we had more control.

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“We knew at halftime that we had to continue playing the way we finished the first half. I think the team produced an incredible second half, both defensively and offensively. We’re very happy.”