Hossam Hassan sacked as Egypt head coach over ex-wife scandal

A series of controversies surrounding Hassan’s marital life left a ‘negative impact’ on the team, Egyptian FA says.

The Egyptian Football Association (EFA) has dismissed national team coach Hossam Hassan, citing concerns over the image and stability of the national side after a series of controversies surrounding his marital life.

The EFA said on Saturday that it had reviewed recent events and their “negative impact on the positive image and stability” of the national team before deciding to part company with Hassan and his coaching staff, adding that “maintaining stability of the team is top priority”.

Ali Maher, currently in charge of club side Ceramica Cleopatra, was appointed his successor.

The move came three days after Egypt’s Supreme Council for Media Regulation banned Hassan from appearing on media platforms over a case linked to his private life and former wife.

Local media reported lawyers representing Hassan had filed a complaint against his ex-wife, Dina Mostafa, known publicly as “Dan Adam”, alleging forgery of official documents and bigamy.

Those allegations were denied by her representatives.

On the pitch, a 0-0 home draw with Angola in a Nations Cup qualifier in September came under scrutiny after Hassan substituted talisman Mohamed Salah in the 60th minute.

The Trabzonspor forward left the national team camp, and the EFA said he avoids playing on artificial pitches and, therefore, would miss the qualifier against South Sudan that same month, which Egypt won 5-0.

Hassan’s future had already been under scrutiny following a string of disputes after Egypt’s run to the last 16 of the 2026 World Cup, the country’s best-ever performance at the tournament.

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The former striker, who took charge in March 2024, also led Egypt to the semifinals of the Africa Cup of Nations before a fourth-place finish.

Hassan, who received a three-match ban from FIFA after criticising the referee following Egypt’s knockout World Cup defeat by Argentina, left the national team after 38 matches in charge, winning 21, drawing 10 and losing seven.

Former Egypt attacker Mido said in September the situation had “gone out of control” and called for officials to intervene.

Maher, 52, will take charge before Egypt’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying matches against Malawi on November 13 and 17.