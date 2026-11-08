Alcaraz bagged a 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 straight sets for an elusive Paris crown before the year-end ATP Finals.

Carlos Alcaraz has gained a measure of revenge on Ben Shelton as the seven-time Grand Slam champion beat the American 7-6 (7/5), 7-5 to win the Paris Masters for the first time.

In defeating the man who ended his US Open title defence earlier this season, the 23-year-old claimed the ninth 1000-level title of his career on Sunday.

Unlike their five-set quarterfinal epic in New York two months ago, the clash in Paris lasted just under two hours.

“Coming here every year, not finding my best tennis but we never gave up,” Alcaraz said after being handed the trophy for the first time by former Paris Masters winner Boris Becker.

“We had really painful losses here and we always said try again,” the Spaniard added with a smile.

Ahead of the ATP Finals, which run from November 15-22 in Turin, world number three Alcaraz now holds five tour-level titles this year – only the injured Jannik Sinner has more with six.

Coming into Paris on the back of winning the 500-level title in Vienna, Alcaraz has won his last nine matches.

In Italy, he will be seeking a first coronation at the season-ender.

After winning two French Opens and now the Paris Masters, Alcaraz is undefeated in title matches in the city.

But not for the first time in the French capital, Alcaraz won the title by saving match points en route – this time against Taylor Fritz in the quarterfinals in scenes reminiscent of his iconic Roland Garros final win against Italian Sinner last year.

For world number four Shelton, it was a first defeat in a Masters final after winning his two previous appearances in showpiece matches at that level – both coming in the last two editions of the Canadian Open.