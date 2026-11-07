Barcelona and Atletico clash on Sunday in a blockbuster encounter which could upend the La Liga title race this season.

Who: Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona

What: La Liga, match day 12

Where: Riyadh Air Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

When: Sunday, November 8, at 9pm (20:00 GMT).

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 17:00 GMT ahead of our live text commentary stream

A top-of-the-table clash headlines Sunday’s La Liga action, with Barcelona looking to retain their top spot before the international break as they face challengers Atletico Madrid.

With only two points separating the teams, the blockbuster clash could well be the turning point in the 2026-27 title race should Atletico upset Barcelona.

Diego Simeone’s side have been in terrific form all season and take on Barcelona, bolstered by a seven-game winning streak in the Spanish top flight.

Atletico’s striker Julian Alvarez struggled to find his feet early in the campaign, with a dramatic transfer saga involving Barcelona adding to the uncertainty. But the Argentinian has since rediscovered his form, scoring in each of his last two league outings.

If Atletico have been impressive, Barcelona have been irresistible.

Hansi Flick’s team have netted an incredible 46 goals in just 11 league games; the only team to score more in their first 11 matches of a campaign were Athletic Club in 1930-31 (49).

Raphinha and Lamine Yamal have been the architects of Barca’s lethal attack, with the Brazilian winger leading the goal-scoring charts this season with 15 league goals in 10 games. He is just the second player to reach this tally within 10 games at the start of a campaign after Real Madrid icon Cristiano Ronaldo, who did so in 2014-15 (18 goals in 10 matches).

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Ahead of Atletico vs Barcelona, here’s everything to know:

How have Atletico played this season?

Atletico are second in the La Liga standings, with 28 points from 11 games. They have won nine matches, lost once and drawn as many.

How have Barcelona played this season?

Barcelona lead the La Liga points table with 30 points from 11 games. They have won 10 games and lost only once, suffering a 2-1 Clasico defeat to bitter rivals Real Madrid last month.

Raphinha thriving where Barca envisaged Atletico’s Alvarez

Raphinha is back to his devastating best as Barcelona’s centre-forward, suggesting the Catalan giants have little reason to regret missing out on Atletico’s Alvarez this summer.

The Argentina international tried to force his way out of Atletico to join Spanish champions Barca, whose attempts to engineer a deal angered the Rojiblancos. Barcelona were fined about 600 euros ($675) for their approach for striker Alvarez by the Spanish football federation in October.

Alvarez stayed and later apologised to Atletico fans to try and rebuild bridges, while Barcelona moved on fast, with winger Raphinha developing into an unstoppable force in a previously unfamiliar number nine role.

Raphinha’s form has made the chances of Barca returning for Alvarez next summer remote, and, after penning a new contract until 2030 on Thursday, he will look to underline that against Atletico.

With the Brazilian firing on all cylinders, Flick’s side won 11 games straight across all competitions at the start of the season.

Currently, he has 19 goals in 13 games across all competitions, including a brace each in the last two games.

After joining Barcelona from Leeds United in 2022, the winger grew frustrated under coach Xavi Hernandez, who did not seem to trust him completely.

However, Flick’s arrival and his high-pressing game suited Raphinha to the ground, and the winger has gone from strength to strength, becoming one of the team’s most influential players and one of the captains.

What happened the last time Atletico played Barcelona?

The last time the teams met was in a 2025-26 Champions League knockout game on April 14.

Although Barcelona defeated Atletico 2-1 in Madrid that day, Atletico edged their Catalan opponents 3-2 on aggregate and reached the semifinals.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Predictions

Opta’s supercomputer gives Barcelona a 49.3 percent chance of winning, while Atletico’s probability of a win stands at 27.5 percent. There is a 23.3 percent chance of a draw.

Atletico Madrid vs Barcelona: Head-to-head

Atletico have won two of their last five games against Barcelona in all competitions (L3), all of which have taken place in 2026.

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The teams faced off twice in the Copa del Rey semifinals in March, with Atleti grabbing a solid first-leg 4-0 win at home before holding on for a 4-3 aggregate triumph, while they also won 2-0 at Camp Nou in the Champions League quarterfinals in April, going through 3-2 on aggregate on that occasion.

In La Liga, though, Barcelona have won in each of their last four trips to the Metropolitano. They are bidding to become just the third team in La Liga history to clinch five straight away wins over Atletico, after Athletic Club in 1955 and Real Madrid in 2013 (both runs of six).

Form guide

(Last five games in all competitions; latest match first)

Atletico: L-W-W-D-W

Barcelona: W-W-L-L-W

Team news

Atletico Madrid

Cristian Romero is out with a muscle injury.

Predicted starting XI:

Jan Oblak; Marcos Llorente, Marc Pubill, David Hancko, Alejandro Grimaldo; Giuliano Simeone, Obed Vargas, Morten Hjulmand, Alex Baena; Kang-in Lee, Julian Alvarez

Barcelona

Barcelona midfielder Rodri has been ruled out of Sunday’s clash because of a hamstring injury. He was substituted at half-time of Barcelona’s 3-0 Champions League win over Aston Villa on Tuesday.

Spanish media have reported Rodri could miss up to a month.

Jules Kounde (sprained ankle), Xavi Espart (ankle), Dani Olmo (thigh) and Roony Bardghji (knee) are also sidelined with injuries.

Predicted starting XI:

Joan Garcia; Brian Farinas, Pau Cubarsi, Frenkie de Jong, Joao Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Fermin Lopez, Karim Adeyemi; Raphinha