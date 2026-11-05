Why has Cristiano Ronaldo retired from international football?

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Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his retirement from international football, ending a record-breaking 23-year career with Portugal.

The 41-year-old’s decision, announced on Thursday, brings an end to weeks of speculation about his international career after a public falling-out with Portugal’s head coach, Jorge Jesus.

Ronaldo is one of the most famous footballers of all time and enjoys the highest social media following of all athletes. Over the past few weeks, his millions of worldwide fans have wondered whether the forward’s career had ended on a bitter note.

Here’s a look at the events that unfolded prior to Ronaldo’s announcement:

What sparked the controversy between Ronaldo and Jesus?

On September 30, Ronaldo made an abrupt departure from Portugal’s training camp ahead of the team’s UEFA Nations League fixture against Denmark, prompting a string of questions and a few answers.

Ronaldo confirmed ⁠⁠that he had left after a ⁠⁠turbulent few hours in Copenhagen, amid reports of ⁠⁠a dispute with coach Jesus.

The captain’s decision to walk out came as a shock, as he had been due to train with his teammates at the Parken Stadium.

What happened between Ronaldo and Jesus?

Ronaldo left shortly after the head coach’s news conference, where Jesus confirmed that the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would be left out of his starting lineup for the match against Denmark, marking a second consecutive Nations League game absence.

“Following the national team manager’s press conference, and after a conversation with the President of the Portuguese Football Federation, I ⁠⁠have decided to leave ⁠⁠the national team’s training camp,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

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Portugal’s leading scorer had already spent the entirety of the 2-1 Nations League win away to Norway on September 27 on the bench, having captained the side in the 1-0 home victory over Wales three days before.

The game in Oslo was the first time since November 2024 that Ronaldo had not featured for Portugal despite not being injured or suspended.

What did Jesus say about Ronaldo?

The coach had indicated that Ronaldo could return to the national team ⁠⁠⁠⁠if he chose ⁠⁠⁠⁠to.

“If he wants to, he’ll return to the national team. We can talk before the next call-up, but Cris is the one who’s going ‌‌‌‌to decide,” said Jesus, who also coached Ronaldo at Saudi Arabian club Al-Nassr.

“He’s the one who should decide how he wants to end his time with the national team. In my first call-up, I said, ‘I need you, I need you to be close to me, playing or not playing, I need you’. And now I’m saying ⁠⁠⁠⁠the same thing.”

How did Ronaldo respond?

Six days later, Ronaldo accused Jesus of twice breaking his word, saying a failed agreement to publicly ⁠⁠explain his omission ⁠⁠against Norway drove him out of the camp, but insisting he remained available after any punishment.

In a lengthy statement, he gave his account of the dispute.

Ronaldo said Jesus had agreed to a plan in which the forward would miss the Norway and Denmark ⁠⁠matches to manage his fitness. However, on the day of the Norway game, the coach told him he would play for 30 minutes.

“Everyone knows the rest. I warmed up from half-time onwards, watched the minutes tick by and wasn’t called on,” Ronaldo said.

“The manager had broken his word to me.”

Ronaldo said a subsequent agreement with Jesus noted that he did ⁠⁠not require Jesus to apologise to him but said the coach’s ⁠⁠public remarks bore no resemblance to their private discussion.

“It was the second time he had broken his word to me,” Ronaldo said. “I decided to leave the training camp without waiting for any further broken promises.”

What did Ronaldo say at his retirement?

While the icon did not provide a reason for his decision, he said it wasn’t an easy one to make.

“It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart,” Ronaldo said.

“If ⁠⁠I ever made you happy, ⁠⁠if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, ⁠⁠then it was all worth it.”

How did Ronaldo perform at FIFA World Cup 2026?

The record-breaking forward became the first player to play and score in six consecutive World Cups with his three goals for Portugal at the 2026 edition.

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Following Portugal’s round-of-16 exit, he hinted that it was his last dance at the tournament.

“I’m sad to be leaving the World Cup like this,” he said. “I gave it my all. I did my best, and I’m leaving with a clear conscience. It was my last World Cup, yes, but I’ll now have time to reflect and be with my family.”