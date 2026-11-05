Wembanyama pours in career-high 52 points as Spurs edge Mavericks 112-111

Victor Wembanyama had 24 rebounds and 52 points as San Antonio Spurs recorded their sixth straight win in the NBA.

Victor Wembanyama has set a career-high ‌‌24 rebounds before sinking the winning free throw with 24.2 seconds left ⁠⁠to cap his ⁠⁠career-best 52-point performance as the host San Antonio Spurs outlasted the Dallas Mavericks 112-111 for their sixth straight victory.

The Spurs led by ⁠⁠19 points early in the third quarter on Wednesday before Dallas pulled within two with eight minutes and 17 seconds remaining and then took a 103-100 lead on PJ Washington’s three-pointer with 5:38 to play.

The ⁠⁠lead seesawed from there as Dallas’s Naji Marshall tied the score at 111 with a 3-pointer with 1:41 remaining, and Wembanyama’s deciding free throw put the Spurs back on top.

The Mavericks called a timeout to set up a final shot, but Kyrie Irving missed a contested ‌‌turnaround jumper in the lane with 2.5 seconds left, and time ran out.

Wembanyama also blocked eight shots in the win. Dylan Harper added 21 points, Stephon Castle had 17 and De’Aaron Fox scored 10 for San Antonio.

Irving led Dallas with 29 points, while Marshall had 22 off the bench. Washington finished with 21 points and 10 rebounds, and Cooper Flagg contributed 19 points and 10 boards. The Mavericks ⁠⁠have lost two straight games.

Wembanyama became the first player ‌‌in the past 30 seasons to record at least 25 points, 10 rebounds and five blocked shots in a half. He made all 15 of his free throws and ‌‌reached ‌‌those totals in just 16:37 of playing time.

Harper added 13 points for San Antonio before half-time. Irving led the Mavericks with 17 points at the break, and Washington had 13.