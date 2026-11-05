Top Japan FA official to stand against Infantino for FIFA presidency

Kozo Tashima second person to declare he will challenge Infantino, after former Spurs defender Ramon Vega.

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Kozo Tashima, honorary president of the Japan Football Association, said on Thursday he will stand against Gianni Infantino in FIFA’s presidential election in March.

Tashima is the second person to declare he will challenge Infantino, following former Tottenham defender Ramon Vega.

The 68-year-old Tashima, who has served on the FIFA Council, said in a statement: “With the full support of the JFA I have decided to declare my candidacy in the FIFA presidential election.

“I believe it is important that the sincerity, integrity and high ethical standards that Japanese football has long valued and built up are clearly communicated to the global football community.

“In order to share these principles with the world and contribute to a better future for football, I have decided to run in the FIFA presidential election.”

Tashima, who was JFA president from 2016 to 2024, added, “Drawing on the experience I have gained over the years, I will take on this challenge with firm resolve so that I can contribute to the further development of world football.”

The deadline for candidates to declare for the election is November 18.

Incumbent Infantino, who is seeking to be re-elected to a fourth and final term as FIFA president, had faced stinging criticism and calls to quit after his aborted World Cup selloff plan.

But Infantino is now in a strong position to secure re-election after the Asian Football Confederation endorsed the 56-year-old last month.

Infantino earlier said he had the backing of the “vast, vast majority” of member associations, and dismissed calls for him to go.