Sport|Football

Ronaldo in records: International milestones from the football icon

Ronaldo, 41, ended an illustrious 23-year career that spanned six World Cups and six European Championships.

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FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo prepares to kick a penalty during a round of sixteen match between Portugal and Slovenia at the Euro 2024 soccer tournament in Frankfurt, Germany, Monday, July 1, 2024. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader, File)
Ronaldo has played 234 times for Portugal and scored 146 goals and holds the all-time record for international appearances and international goals [File: Matthias Schrader/AP Photo]
By Anushe Engineer
Published On 5 Nov 2026

Portuguese football legend Cristiano Ronaldo announced his retirement from international football, where he has left an indelible mark as one of the sport’s greatest players.

The 41-year-old, who has played 234 times for Portugal and scored 146 goals, holds the all-time record for international appearances and international goals.

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He ended an illustrious 23-year career that spanned six World Cups and six European Championships.

When did Ronaldo make his debut for Portugal?

Ronaldo made his senior debut for Portugal aged 18 in a friendly against Kazakhstan, coming on as a half-time substitute for Luis Figo.

He wore a number 17 jersey at the time since 7 was claimed by Figo. It was only after Figo’s retirement in 2006 that Ronaldo staked claim to the jersey full-time and made it synonymous with his brand CR7.

FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo controls the ball as Greece's Kostantinos Katsouranis looks on during the Euro 2004 soccer championship final match between Portugal and Greece at the Luz stadium in Lisbon, Portugal, Sunday, July 4, 2004. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, File)
Ronaldo controls the ball as Greece’s Konstantinos Katsouranis looks on during Euro 2004 [File: Frank Augstein/AP]

When did Ronaldo play his last match for Portugal?

Ronaldo’s last appearance for Portugal was on September 24 in a 1-0 win over Wales, where he was substituted in the 67th minute.

Coach Jorge Jesus’s decision to keep him on the bench in the following match was a catalyst for the explosive falling out and subsequent departure from national duty, for which he was suspended for 30 days and fined 255 euros ($285).

Will Ronaldo play any more matches?

Ronaldo has a final chance to upgrade his international statistics when Portugal, who top Nations League Group A4, host second second-placed Denmark on November 14 in Braga before visiting Wales in their final two group games.

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Over on the club side, his next match with Al-Nassr in the Saudi Pro League is on November 20 against Al-Qadsiah.

INTERACTIVE - RONALDO RETIRED - NOVEMBER 5, 2026-1793885444

What records does Ronaldo hold with Portugal?

Ronaldo has an encyclopaedia worth of records in football, most notably as the world’s all-time international goalscorer (146 goals) and the most capped international player (234 appearances).

He has scored for Portugal in 23 consecutive calendar years (2004-2026) and is the country’s top scorer at the World Cup with 11 goals in 27 tournament games.

The statistics do not do justice to how Ronaldo helped Portugal reach new heights and make the European nation a regular presence at major tournaments.

He captained Portugal to its first major title at Euro 2016, followed by the Nations League trophy in 2019 and 2025.

Under his watch, Portugal qualified for the World Cup every single time; prior to that they had only reached the tournaments in 1966, 1986, and 2002.

Similarly, at the Euros, Portugal had appeared only three times before Ronaldo: 1984, 1996 and 2000. After he arrived, they qualified for every edition.

FILE - Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo gestures as he holds the trophy while celebrating winning the UEFA Nations League final soccer match between Portugal and Netherlands at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Sunday, June 9, 2019. (AP Photo/Martin Meissner, File)
Ronaldo helped Portugal reach new heights to make the European nation a regular presence at major tournaments [File: Martin Meissner/AP Photo]

What international records does Ronaldo have?

Ronaldo became the first player to reach 200 men’s international appearances when he played against Iceland in a 2024 UEFA Euro qualifying match.

He was also the first player to score 100 international goals for a European national team. He became the first player to score 10 international hat-tricks, a record Lionel Messi eclipsed with 11 during Argentina’s 3-0 win over Algeria at the World Cup.

Last summer saw Ronaldo become the first player to both play and score in six different World Cups, starting with his debut against Angola in 2006 and scoring his first goal in the tournament against Iran. His final World Cup goal came from the penalty kick scored against Croatia in the round of 32 in 2026.

He also became the oldest player to score in a World Cup knockout match, aged 41 years and 147 days.

On the European side, Ronaldo holds records for most European Championship tournaments played (6), most appearances (30), and most goals (14).

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