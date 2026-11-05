Cristiano Ronaldo announces retirement from international football

The 41-year-old Portuguese legend says he will ‘hand back the number 7 shirt’ in social media post.

Cristiano Ronaldo has announced his intention to ⁠retire from ⁠the Portugal national team in a social media post, bringing to ⁠an end one of the most illustrious international careers in the history of football.

The 41-year-old’s announcement on Thursday that he will “hand back the number 7 shirt” marked the end of a lauded career that began more than two decades ago and finished with him walking out on the national team after falling out with coach Jorge Jesus.

“It was not an easy decision, because there are decisions that are not made only with the head. They are also made with the heart,” Ronaldo said.

“If ⁠I ever made you happy, ⁠if one of my goals ever made you hug someone, forget a worry or feel proud of our country, ⁠then it was all worth it.”

Ronaldo thanked his family, the Portuguese ⁠people, and the teammates, coaches ⁠and staff he worked with over his 23-year career with the national team.

“Portugal will always be a part of me,” ‌he captioned the announcement video.

Ronaldo has made 234 appearances for Portugal and scored 146 goals. ‌He ‌holds the all-time record for international appearances and for international goals.

Ronaldo captained the team to their first major trophy at Euro 2016 ‌and helped them win the 2019 and 2025 Nations Leagues.

While longtime peer Lionel Messi finished his career with Argentina after a much-anticipated farewell match last month, Ronaldo’s final appearance with Portugal was on September 24 in a 1-0 win over Wales in the Nations League.

Jesus kept him on the bench for the following match and said he did not plan to start him in the next one, so Ronaldo decided to leave the team’s training camp. Jesus later said Ronaldo would be welcome back and the decision to return was up to him.

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The Portuguese football federation released a statement expressing “deep gratitude and immense admiration” for Ronaldo’s service to the country.

“Cristiano Ronaldo has raised Portugal’s profile and inspired generations of young people who dream of following in his footsteps; for many of us, he is the greatest player of all time!” the federation said.

It said it intends to organise a tribute to Ronaldo “in which the fans and the country can one more time applaud and celebrate a player who has given us so much”.

Like Messi, Ronaldo will keep playing at club level, and is expected to finish his club career at the end of this season with Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia.

He is in pursuit of his 1,000th career goal and has currently scored 985.