Como equal Champions League record with stunning 9-1 win at Lens as Haaland rescues Manchester City at Leipzig.

Fenerbahce’s interim ‌‌head coach Dirk Kuyt has praised his side’s intensity and ⁠⁠fighting spirit ⁠⁠after they twice came from behind to beat his former club Liverpool 3-2 at home in the ⁠⁠Champions League.

Just two matches into the job, the Dutchman delivered Fenerbahce’s first victory of ‌‌their Champions League campaign, thanks to Vedat Muriqi’s 79th-minute winner on Wednesday.

Kuyt, who played more than 200 games for Liverpool between 2006 and 2012, was last ⁠⁠week named interim coach of Fenerbahce while they search for a permanent manager following the resignation of Ismail Kartal.

“I’m very happy with all the players and all the people who were involved in making a miracle tonight because I think not many people expected us to win [playing] Liverpool,” Kuyt said after the match.

Liverpool arrived in Istanbul with three wins from three but Muriqi’s winner ended that run.

Trey Nyoni opened the scoring in the 25th minute, meeting a defensive header with a low volley that deflected off Kojo Peprah Oppong and wrong-footed Fenerbahce keeper Ederson.

Mason Greenwood levelled four minutes later with a free kick that struck Jeremy Jacquet in the defensive wall and skidded past Alisson.

Substitutes Cody Gakpo and Alexander Isak combined to restore Liverpool’s lead in the 69th minute. Gakpo exchanged passes with Kostas Tsimikas before reaching the byline and delivering a cross for Isak to power a close-range header past Ederson.

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The advantage lasted four minutes. Following a short corner, N’Golo Kante crossed and Gakpo’s glancing header diverted the ball away from Alisson, leaving Archie Brown to tap into an unguarded net at the far post.

Brown then supplied the winner, looping the ball into the box after a long throw was headed back to him. Surrounded by three Liverpool defenders, Muriqi somehow headed past Alisson, wrapping up a poor night for Liverpool’s defence.

Andoni Iraola’s side dropped to eighth with nine points, while Fenerbahce climbed to 19th on five.

Como continue their stunning run

Meanwhile, Como stormed into the Champions League record books with a stunning 9-1 demolition ⁠⁠of Lens, equalling the biggest victory in the competition’s history.

The Italian side matched the eight-goal winning margins achieved by Liverpool and Real Madrid in 8-0 ⁠⁠home victories over Besiktas and Malmo respectively.

Como also became the first team since 1971 to score nine goals away from home in the European Cup and only the second ⁠⁠after Bayern Munich to score nine in a Champions League match.

Their third victory in four matches lifted them to fourth in the standings on nine points and continued a remarkable debut campaign in which they have scored 19 goals.

“It’s an incredible night,” Como captain Lucas ‌‌Da Cunha said.

“We started with a lot of desire, we wanted to take the three points, like we always do, and this evening we were able to do that.

“It’s a crazy night and a crazy result, but we can’t get ahead of ourselves.”

Real Madrid conjure comeback win at AEK Athens

It took a Federico Valverde stoppage-time goal to give Real Madrid a dramatic 3-2 victory at AEK Athens.

Real twice came from behind to maintain their perfect start and sit second on 12 points from four matches, behind Paris Saint-Germain on goal difference.

AEK threatened from the outset and their early pressure was rewarded in the 12th minute when Aboubakary Koita cut inside and fired into the top corner from just inside the box.

Thibaut Courtois denied Luka Jovic before Jude Bellingham, who had an effort ruled out for offside in the 27th minute, equalised five minutes later with a deft backheel from Marc Cucurella’s low cross.

Koita’s driving run and pass set up Stavros Pilios to restore AEK’s lead in the 75th minute, his low shot going through Courtois’ legs.

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Kylian Mbappe tapped in Denzel Dumfries’ cross three minutes later before Valverde delivered the winner, leaving AEK 29th on three points.

Haaland delivers

Man City led through Castello Lukeba’s 37th-minute own goal as he tried to clear Nico O’Reilly’s cross, but Ridle Baku equalised four minutes after half-time.

Enzo Fernandez restored City’s advantage in the 58th minute before Antonio Nusa levelled three minutes later. Elliot Anderson’s run and low cross then found Haaland, who slid in to finish at the far post.

City are seventh on nine points, six points clear of Leipzig, who are in the elimination places.

First-half goals from Noni Madueke and Viktor Gyokeres put Arsenal in control in Prague. Wiktor Nowak punished Arsenal’s failure to clear a cross in the final minute, but Slavia remained 34th on one point.