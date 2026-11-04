Share ‘No words to express the pain’: Tributes paid to footballer Jesus de Miguel on social media

The football world is paying tribute to Jesus de Miguel, as it mourns the loss of the Tenerife forward, who died on Tuesday following an on-field collision during a Spanish second division match.

The 30-year-old was challenged by Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, whose knee appeared to strike de Miguel in the chest. Medical staff tended to him on-field before he was sent to a hospital, where he suffered a cardiac arrest in the ambulance.

“There are no words of comfort. There is absolutely nothing to mitigate this feeling full of sadness,” Tenerife said in a statement as they confirmed his death on Tuesday morning.

The club announced six days of official mourning during which all club activity would be suspended. Its players, staff and officials will attend de Miguel’s funeral, which will take place in the village of Navahermosa, Toledo, in central Spain.

Tenerife will hold a tribute for de Miguel at its home ground, Heliodoro Stadium, on Saturday at 6 pm local time.

The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) postponed all domestic matches on Tuesday as a sign of respect and later extended the suspension until Friday, November 6.

European football’s governing body, UEFA, announced that a minute’s silence would be observed at all Champions League matches this week.

“We have searched for words and found only silence. In that silence, our hearts and thoughts are with his family, his teammates, everyone at CD Tenerife, and all those who mourn this tragic loss,” UEFA said in a statement.

The tributes began with Barcelona and Aston Villa on Tuesday night, where victims of last week’s train accident in Toledo that killed 69 people were also remembered.

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The Champions League anthem was also not played as a mark of respect.

“Wherever [de Miguel] is, I hope he finds his way,” Barcelona forward Raphinha told the media after his side’s 3-0 win. “I want to send his family strength … and today, not talk about football.”

“After I saw the news, I didn’t feel good. In the end, he was a fellow football player. This could have happened to any of us. It could have happened to me,” he added.

“It’s very difficult to go out and play a game in these circumstances. He was a player who was the same age as me. Maybe that’s why it affected me so much.”

Ahead of the match between Atletico Madrid and Bayern Munich, a screen showed a portrait of de Miguel, smiling with his arms outstretched as he ran on the pitch.

Social media was flooded with condolences from football clubs and fans across the world as they honoured de Miguel. Several football giants currently playing for Spanish clubs paid tribute too, including Lamine Yamal, Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Junior, Ferran Torres and Pedri, alongside veterans such as Paul Pogba.

Hundreds of fans laid flowers, lit candles and pinned up photographs of de Miguel outside gate 9 of Estadio Heliodoro, where the collision happened during his final match.

‘I never intended to hurt anyone’

Andorra goalkeeper Owono released a statement on Tuesday night saying he was devastated by Monday’s incident that would stay with him “for the rest of my life”.

“I want everyone to know that I never intended to hurt anyone. It was a terrible accident, something I wish with all my heart I could take back,” he said in a post on social media.

“No words can express the pain, guilt and heartbreak I feel right now.”

Local police have opened an investigation into the incident, though it is unlikely that Owono will face criminal proceedings, despite calls from some football fans for involuntary manslaughter charges to be brought for his role in the collision.

Following the incident, Owono did not turn back to look at de Miguel but immediately began walking towards the touchline, anticipating the red card which Manuel Angel Perez Hernandez swiftly brandished.

Videos posted online showed Tenerife fans in the stands chanting “assassin” at Owono as de Miguel was transported on a stretcher to an ambulance.

The incident was a painful reminder for former French defender Patrick Battiston, who faced a similar challenge from a West German goalkeeper during the 1982 World Cup semifinal.

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He was knocked unconscious in the collision and had to be administered oxygen on the pitch before slipping into a coma.

Unlike this week’s incident, goalkeeper Harald Schumacher showed no remorse, nor was he sent off, and the match resumed as normal. He later apologised in person to Battiston, who went on to make a full recovery and resumed playing.

“It really shocked and moved me,” Battiston told French outlet L’Equipe when asked about the incident.

“Especially to see his teammates and opponents take their heads in their hands. What happened is terrible.”