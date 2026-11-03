Nordic nations refuse to face Russia in ice hockey World Championship

Denmark, Norway and Sweden join Finland in refusing to face Russia in 2027 World Championships in Germany next May.

Denmark, Norway and Sweden say they would refuse to play against Russia in the ice hockey world championships next year because of its war in Ukraine, a day after neighbouring Finland said it would also refuse.

“The Norwegian Ice Hockey Association has decided that, based on the current situation and available information, Norway will not compete against Russia during the World Championships in 2027,” the association said in a statement on Tuesday.

“Our view that Russia should be banned from all international championships for the duration of the war in Ukraine remains firm.”

It said Norway would play its other group matches as planned.

The Nordic countries have been strong supporters of Ukraine since the start of the war.

Russia has been banned from International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) competitions since President Vladimir Putin launched the invasion of Ukraine in February 2022.

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) ruled on October 30 that Russia must be admitted to the world championships following an appeal from the Russian Ice Hockey Federation.

The 2027 world championships are due to be held in Germany in May, but the draw and scheduling for the tournament have already taken place, without Russia included.

The IIHF has voiced its opposition to the CAS decision and said it creates “significant practical implications”.

The head of the Danish ice hockey federation, Henrik Bach Nielsen, echoed that stance in comments to news agency Ritzau.

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“For the sake of the integrity of ice hockey as a sport, we cannot see ourselves playing against Russia as things stand now,” he said. “It will end in chaos if we do.”

Sweden’s governing body for the sport said the same.

“The Swedish position is crystal clear,” it said in a statement. “It has been and still is inconceivable for Russia to take part in international ice hockey as long as the war in Ukraine continues.

“Swedish national teams will not play matches against Russian national teams.”

On Monday, Finland’s ice hockey federation said it would use “all possible means to prevent Russia from being reinstated at the world championships”.

“We are currently trying to rally as many countries as possible into a common front to tell the IIHF that none of us will play against Russia in the current situation,” said the federation’s president, Heikki Hietanen.

The Finnish city of Turku also said on Monday it would withdraw from hosting the junior ice hockey world championships in 2027-2028 if Russia were allowed to participate.