Tenerife’s Jesus de Miguel dies after on-field collision with goalkeeper

The football world is in mourning after the announcement that Tenerife forward Jesus de Miguel has died after an on-field collision in a Spanish second division match.

De Miguel’s side were in a 2-2 draw with visiting Andorra on Monday at Tenerife’s Estadio Heliodoro Rodriguez Lopez seven minutes into added time at the end of the La Liga 2 game.

The ball was cleared from the Tenerife penalty area and bounced towards midfield, where the 30-year-old, who had come on as a substitute in the 59th minute with his side leading 2-0, was challenged by Andorra goalkeeper Jesus Owono, whose knee appeared to strike Miguel in the chest.

The keeper was immediately shown a red card as players frantically waved medical staff onto the field to tend to the prone de Miguel.

The match was abandoned shortly afterwards with players in tears while Spanish media reported de Miguel suffered a cardiac arrest in an ambulance on the way to the Hospital Universitario de Nuestra Senora de Candelaria in Santa Cruz, where he was admitted to the intensive care unit

A statement from his club on Tuesday morning read: “Broken with pain, with a lump in our throat and unable to believe that this is true, we communicate the tragic death of Jesus de Miguel Alameda.

“There are no words of comfort. There is absolutely nothing to mitigate this feeling full of sadness.

“We are with his devastated family, with his loved ones, with all the people of Tenerife who today mourn this cruel outcome.”

The statement said the player’s family was grateful for the outpouring of support and requested privacy “in these terrible moments”.

Since making his debut in 2015 with Leganes B, Madrid-born de Miguel played for eight other clubs in Spain.

Advertisement

He joined Tenerife on a three-year deal in 2025 after making his professional debut with Castellon in August 2024 at the age of 27, having top-scored with 16 goals as his side were promoted to the second division in the 2023-2024 season.