Cricket World Cup: India vs Pakistan gets more ticket requests than final

ICC receives 8.4 million ticket requests for 34,000 seats at the October 10 group stage match in Johannesburg.

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The International Cricket Council (ICC) says it has received nearly 8.5 million ticket requests for a group stage match between India and Pakistan at next year’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

A World Cup cricket match between the South Asian rivals traditionally draws the highest ticket requests, barring the final, but the demand for the October 10 match has surpassed that for the final of the ICC Cricket World Cup, the sport’s global governing body said on Monday.

The South Asian neighbours will meet at the Wanderers cricket ground in Johannesburg during the initial round-robin-style phase of the tournament.

“The clash between India and Pakistan has drawn 8.4 million ticket requests, with the tournament’s final on November 21 in the same city trailing close behind with nearly eight million,” the ICC said in a statement.

The bitter rivals could meet for a second time in the Super Seven stage of the competition and for a third time in the final, should both qualify for it.

It will be the fourth consecutive 50-over World Cup in which the most lucrative group stage match of the tournament has been guaranteed by drawing both India and Pakistan in the same group in a ballot held behind closed doors, unlike other major global sporting events.

The 12 nations are split into two groups:

Group A: Australia, India, Pakistan, Afghanistan, Zimbabwe, qualifier

Group B: New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka, England, Bangladesh, qualifier

The 57 matches during the tournament will be held at 12 venues across South Africa, Zimbabwe and Namibia from October 7 to November 21, 2027.

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An online ballot for tickets opened on October 1 and will close at midnight Central African Time (22:00 GMT) on November 21.

The total ticket requests, which came from 2.8 million unique fan accounts in 193 countries, surpassed the 120 million mark on Sunday.

Applications from South Africa, the United Kingdom, India, the United States and Australia lead the charge in ballot registrations, according to the ICC.

Fans from Africa, including those from the host nations, accounted for 14.9 million of the ticket applications.

Namibia will stage men’s ICC Cricket World Cup matches for the first time, and Zimbabwe will showcase its new stadium at Victoria Falls.

The World Cup will return to Africa for the first time in 24 years. South Africa, Zimbabwe and Kenya were the hosts in 2003.

Six years later, South Africa hosted the ICC Champions Trophy, which was won by Australia in a final played at SuperSport Park in Centurion.

Australia won the 2003 edition, defeating India by 125 runs in the final at the Wanderers.

South Africa was also the venue for the inaugural edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup in 2007 when India clinched a thrilling final against Pakistan at the same venue.