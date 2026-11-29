McLaren’s 2025 world champion, Lando Norris, is third fastest before Sunday’s race at the Lusail International Circuit.

George Russell has found speed when it mattered to beat his Mercedes teammate Kimi Antonelli to pole position at the Qatar Grand Prix at the Lusail International Circuit.

Newly crowned Formula One champion Antonelli had been fastest in all three practice sessions but was frustrated to end up 0.128 seconds slower than Russell on Saturday with Mercedes dominant as they locked out the front row under the floodlights.

McLaren’s 2025 world champion, Lando Norris, was third fastest, 0.48 off the pace, with Australian teammate Oscar Piastri fourth for the penultimate race of the season.

Red Bull’s Isack Hadjar outqualified teammate Max Verstappen, winner of the last three Qatar races at Lusail and second in the current standings, with the pair set to line up fifth and sixth.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc qualified seventh with seven-time champion teammate Lewis Hamilton ninth behind Racing Bulls’ Arvid Lindblad, whose teammate Liam Lawson completed the top 10.

“The car’s been absolutely brilliant this weekend. From the first lap in practice, we were really quick,” said Russell, who has a slim chance of finishing second overall in the standings after putting in a lap of one minute 21.695 seconds.

Antonelli upset to be sent out first

The pole was Russell’s sixth of the season but first since Azerbaijan in September and Mercedes’ first qualifying one-two since Canada in June.

“He nailed it,” Mercedes boss Toto Wolff said, adding that the team did not want to invoke team orders to boost Russell’s standing even with both titles won.

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“Every single qualifying session he was P1 with a lot of confidence. When you see the driving and how he positions the car, that was very, very, very special.”

While Russell celebrated, Antonelli sounded irritated to be first on track for the final flying lap with his teammate going out behind him and on provisional pole.

“Why did you send me first?” he asked race engineer Peter Bonnington, who told him to focus on the lap.

“We need to talk about this because if I please ask something, please do it,” the 20-year-old Italian, Formula One’s youngest ever champion, said later with Bonnington promising to talk about it privately.

Antonelli said later that he had wanted to go out at the back of the pack to give himself the best shot, but Wolff said the decision was taken with good reason.

“We never want to be caught out not making it over the line. And now we just need to seek the right balance between accommodating the driver’s wishes, right or wrong,” he told Sky Sports television.

“It was a desire that he had that sometimes is feasible, sometimes not. Maybe we could have found a compromise in between, but it’s always risky.”

Mercedes’ speed left rivals expecting the champions to run away in Sunday’s race, which will at least have two stops for all due to tyre wear and Pirelli putting a 27-lap limit per set.

Ferrari should clinch second place in the constructors championship, needing 10 points, but the qualifying session was the second in a row without one of their drivers in the top six. Leclerc was 1.2 seconds slower than Russell.

“Today was very difficult,” Leclerc said. “I think we have an idea of what is the characteristic that makes us struggle, but we don’t have the solution.”