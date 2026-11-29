Sri Lanka A claim a last-wicket win in a low-scoring final against Pakistan A to claim their third Asian title.

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Sri Lanka A have dethroned Pakistan A as champions of the Rising Stars Asia Cup, winning the low-scoring, closely-fought final in Qatar by one wicket.

The Sri Lankan team looked on course for a comfortable victory chasing the 217-run target at the West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha on Sunday – before Pakistan A turned the match in their favour but could not pull off the win.

Tail-end batters Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh sealed Sri Lanka’s victory in the 43rd over, ensuring the loss of five quick wickets did not derail their run chase.

A late middle-order collapse, enforced by left-arm spinner Sufyan Moqim (2-55) and pace bowler Ali Raza (3-58), was not enough to help Pakistan A retain their title.

Wicketkeeper-batter Nishan Madushka was Sri Lanka A’s hero, scoring 87 runs off 95 balls on a slow wicket in front of a close-to-capacity crowd on the outskirts of the Qatari capital.

Both countries enjoyed vociferous support, despite the 50-over match being held on a weekday in Qatar.

Earlier, Pakistan stumbled after captain Abdul Samad won the toss and elected to bat first.

Apart from a 91-ball 60 from Shahzaib Khan and 40 off 43 balls from opener Shamyl Hussain, none of the Pakistani batters were able to threaten the Sri Lankan bowling attack.

Pacer Sanketh and the off-break bowler picked up three wickets apiece as Pakistan struggled to go past the 200-run mark.

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Sri Lanka have now equalled Pakistan with three titles apiece in the continental tournament. The island nation’s previous two wins came in 2017 and 2018, while Pakistan won in 2019, 2023 and 2025.