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Mexico and Canada have qualified for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics after winning their CONCACAF W quarterfinals to set up a meeting in the semifinals.

Mexico’s Lizbeth Ovalle scored twice in a 4-2 victory over Haiti on Saturday to send her nation to the World Cup for the first time since 2015, having missed the 2019 and 2023 tournaments, while it also secured its first Olympic appearance since Athens 2004.

Diana Ordonez gave Mexico an early lead in the 13th minute, finishing from close range after sustained pressure.

Haiti had an opportunity to equalise from the penalty spot nine minutes later, but Melchie Dumornay’s effort was saved by goalkeeper Esthefanny Barreras.

Mexico lost Alice Soto to injury in the 30th minute with Maricarmen Reyes coming on as her replacement. Haiti levelled shortly afterwards when Brittany Raphino scored from close range, but Ovalle restored Mexico’s lead in the 41st minute from a set piece.

Reyes extended the advantage in first-half stoppage time, finishing a counterattack to give Mexico a 3-1 lead at the break.

Haiti responded after the interval with Kethna Louis reducing the deficit in the 59th minute with a long-range free kick after Ovalle fouled Roseline Eloissaint.

The Caribbean side pressed for another equaliser, but defender Aaliyah Farmer made a decisive clearance. Mexico then missed a chance to re-establish their two-goal advantage when Scarlett Camberos fired wide after a defensive error.

Ovalle settled the contest in the 73rd minute, scoring her second from another set piece to secure Mexico’s place in the last four.

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“I’m absolutely thrilled. I’m one of those players who hardly ever cries, but today is a special occasion. After 12 years, I think Mexico deserved to be at the World Cup,” Ovalle said in a video posted by CONCACAF W.

“We’re still in the tournament, and that’s what matters. It’s time to turn the page. We’ve got a very tough semifinal coming up against Canada,” she added.

Haiti will enter the play-in route for a further opportunity to reach the World Cup.

Viens’ brace helps Canada to 4-0 win over Panama

A brace from Evelyne Viens on Saturday and a goal each from Shelina Zadorsky and Anabelle Chukwu helped Canada defeat Panama 4-0 to set up a CONCACAF W semifinal against Mexico on Tuesday.

“I’m relieved that we had that first checked box of this hopefully trophy-winning tournament. But it’s a massive first step for us,” said Canada defender Janine Sonis, who had two assists.

“We’ve been waiting two years for this moment, playing a lot of friendlies, so it feels good to play a game where there was something on the line.”

The four W Championship quarterfinal winners all qualify for next year’s World Cup in Brazil. On Friday, the USA secured a berth with a 7-0 victory over El Salvador, and Jamaica punched a ticket with a 3-0 victory over Costa Rica.

Panama and the other losing teams in the quarterfinals will play for the confederation’s two spots in the intercontinental playoffs.

The top three finishers in the W Championship qualify for the Los Angeles Games.

After the USA qualified as hosts, Mexico, Canada and Jamaica earned berths as semifinalists.

Canada, ranked number nine in the world, had a disappointing finish at the 2023 World Cup when the team was eliminated in the group stage.

The nation’s best finishes at the World Cup include fourth place in 2003 and a quarterfinal berth in the 2015 edition, which Canada hosted.

Panama, ranked number 45, was vying for a second World Cup appearance. In 2023, the squad was eliminated in the group stage.