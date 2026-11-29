Ali Yazdani and his doubles partner withdrew from their ITF quarterfinal in Antalya against an Israeli-Austrian pair.

Iran’s tennis player Ali Yazdani withdrew from an International Tennis Federation (ITF) championship in Turkiye “to avoid playing an opponent from the Israeli regime”, Iranian media reports say.

Yazdani and Russian doubles partner Egor Khotchenkov were slated to play Tim Vaisman of Israel and his Austrian partner Thilo Behrmann in the quarterfinals on Friday, but Yazdani withdrew from the match.

The move is standard practice for Iranian athletes as their country does not recognise the Israeli state and strictly forbids any contact between Iranian and Israeli athletes.

Yazdani has not made any public comments about his decision, but the pair “was considered among the leading contenders for the doubles title following the pair’s strong performances earlier in the competition”, Iran’s state-run IRNA news agency reported on Friday.

The decision resulted in the duo’s exit from the tournament while the Austrian-Israeli pair received a walkover and advanced to the semifinals, where they were defeated 6-3, 7-5.

For years, Iranian athletes have refused to face Israelis in competitions and have often been disqualified from tournaments or bowed out of competitions on medical grounds.

In 2023, Iran banned veteran weightlifter Mostafa Rajaei from sports for life and dissolved a sports committee after the athlete greeted an Israeli counterpart on a podium.