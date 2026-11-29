World champ driver finishes ahead of Mercedes teammate George Russell, who led for most of the race but was unlucky in the end.

New Formula One (F1) world champion ⁠⁠Kimi ⁠⁠Antonelli has won the Qatar Grand Prix for Mercedes after a ⁠⁠piece of polystyrene debris dashed his luckless teammate George Russell’s hopes ⁠⁠of victory.

Russell had led the 20-year-old Italian away from pole position but lost 10 seconds on his second pit stop as the team struggled to clear speed-sapping debris lodged behind the car’s front wing at the Lusail International Circuit on Sunday.

The British driver finished second under the floodlights with McLaren’s Oscar Piastri third and Red Bull’s ⁠⁠four-time champion Max Verstappen fourth ⁠⁠to guarantee he ends the season as overall runner-up.

Ferrari secured second place in the constructors’ ⁠⁠standings, with Lewis Hamilton sixth and Charles Leclerc seventh.

Antonelli ⁠⁠repeatedly asked over the ⁠⁠radio whether he should let Russell past to take the win, but was told the gap ‌‌was too great and took the chequered flag a mighty 31.4 seconds ‌‌clear ‌‌for his 10th victory of the season.