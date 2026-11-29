Timber levels with just seven minutes left as Arsenal defender’s goal survives VAR check for handball and possible foul.

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Arsenal rescued a contentious 2-2 draw against Manchester City as Jurrien Timber scored a late equaliser before the visitors were controversially denied a penalty in a stormy title showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Timber levelled with just seven minutes left in Sunday’s match as the defender’s goal survived a VAR check for handball and a potential foul on City goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma.

It was a bitter blow for City after their strong stoppage-time penalty claim for handball against Viktor Gyokeres was rejected by VAR.

City were also angry that Timber was still on the pitch to equalise after avoiding a red card for pulling Jeremy Doku’s hair.

The late drama was a fitting climax to a pulsating clash that started with Erling Haaland putting City ahead before Kai Havertz equalised late in the first half.

Enzo Fernandez restored City’s lead after the break but Arsenal deserved their point after a late barrage.

Leaders Arsenal remain six points clear of second-placed City in a title fight that is still something of a phony war.

City are awaiting the result of their appeal against a guilty verdict over breaches of Premier League financial rules, with a massive points deduction likely if they lose the claim.

The drama started before a ball had even been kicked when City boss Enzo Maresca dropped France playmaker Rayan Cherki, admitting he did not like “the way he was working in the last few days”.

In between the thunderous tackles and relentless pressing that scarred the first half, Timber escaped a red card after VAR ruled he did not pull Doku’s hair despite the City winger’s furious claim that he was held back by his flowing locks.

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Maresca was incandescent but guidance over hair-pulling was changed by the Premier League in the summer, with “excessive force and/or brutality” now needed to justify a dismissal.

With tempers fraying, it was no surprise when Fernandez was booked after one foul too many for referee John Brooks’s liking.

But Haaland kept his cool and put City ahead in clinical fashion in the 34th minute.

Josko Gvardiol’s dazzling burst into the Arsenal area took him past Timber with a nutmeg before he picked out Haaland 12 yards from goal.

Haaland took a deft touch before caressing a fine finish into the far corner.

Unfazed by that setback, Arsenal poured forward and grabbed their equaliser in the 40th minute.

Christos Tzolis’s cross to the far post was headed back into the six-yard box by Mikel Merino and Havertz arrived on cue to thump a diving header past Donnarumma.

Havertz has been a thorn in City’s side over the years, with three successive goals for Arsenal against them to go with his Champions League final winner for Chelsea in 2021.

City regained the lead three minutes after half-time with a superbly crafted goal.

Ayyoub Bouaddi was the catalyst as the Moroccan teenager raced down the left flank and slipped an inch-perfect pass to Fernandez, who flicked an instinctive finish past David Raya from close range.

With Arsenal flagging, Arteta sent on Gyokeres, Myles Lewis-Skelly and Eberechi Eze.

Gyokeres was inches away from making it an inspired switch but the striker’s header cannoned back off the post.

City were forced to defend desperately in the closing stages and Donnarumma made a brilliant tip-over to stop Bruno Guimaraes’s deflected shot looping in.

But Donnarumma was far less effective when Arsenal snatched their 83rd-minute equaliser.

The Italian made a complete hash of catching Eze’s corner and Timber prodded the ball in with his hip despite City appeals for handball.

In an incredible climax, City could still have won it in the final seconds when Gyokeres appeared to handle on the line, only for VAR to astonishingly ignore the penalty appeal.

Arteta said Arsenal had made life difficult for ourselves” by repeatedly giving the ball away.

“But the players believed we would get something out the game. We made big chances and showed a lot of resilience,” he told Sky Sports.

City’s Eliot Anderson said City “should have won” the game.

“It was a good game and entertaining. Two good teams, but shame not to come out on top,” he told Sky Sports.

“They had a lot of the ball towards the end, but in the first half we definitely caused some problems. All our players played well and need to take this forward. This is how we should be playing. Everyone stepped up today.”