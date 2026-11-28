Luka Doncic shoved by fan, security intervenes following wristband toss after San Antonio Spurs game with LA Lakers.

Share Doncic shoved by fan, security intervenes as wristband tossed in NBA game on social media

Luka Doncic of the Los Angeles Lakers was shoved by a fan after throwing his wristband toward the seats as he left the court after losing to the San Antonio Spurs.

Doncic tossed the wristband toward a woman as he walked past, took a few more steps, then stopped abruptly. He turned around, returned to the spot where he threw the souvenir and a man handed Doncic the wristband — then pushed him in the left shoulder.

Security intervened almost immediately, a few words were exchanged and Doncic soon headed to the locker room.

“I just threw my wristband like I do almost every game,” Doncic told reporters. “And then I heard she or he didn’t want it. So, I went back to grab it and he just pushed me and then I gave it to somebody else.”

The NBA typically looks at incidents between fans and players, though there was no indication on Saturday of any investigation.

The Spurs won the game 99-96 to advance to the NBA Cup knockout round.

Heat 108, Knicks 105

Bam Adebayo scored a team-high 25 points and hit the ⁠tiebreaking jumper with 4:02 left for Miami, which blew all of a 23-point lead before hanging on to beat New York.

The Heat finished 3-1 in East Group B action but did not advance to the Cup’s knockout phase. The Knicks, the defending NBA Cup champions, fell to 1-3 in group play and also were eliminated from contention.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had 22 points and 23 rebounds for the Heat, who have won 11 of 14 since an 0-4 start. Jalen Brunson scored 27 points for the Knicks, whose ⁠six-game winning streak was snapped.

Advertisement

Pistons 113, Bucks 98

Isaiah Joe scored 22 points and hosts Detroit advanced to the knockout round in the NBA Cup with victory over Milwaukee.

The Pistons tied Orlando and Toronto in East Group A with 3-1 records, but Detroit won the group on point differential. The Bucks ended up last in the group at 0-4.

Elijah Harkless had 14 points and seven assists while Paul Reed tossed in 14 points and seven rebounds, both off the Detroit bench.

Rookie Brayden Burries led Milwaukee with 23 points and he grabbed seven rebounds.

76ers 111, Pacers 87

LeBron James had 21 points, seven rebounds and six assists to help Philadelphia cruise to victory over Indiana in Indianapolis.

Anfernee Simons added 19 points off the bench and Joel Embiid posted 14 points and 11 ‌rebounds for the 76ers, who won their seventh game in eight tries and clinched NBA Cup East Group B at 3-1 to advance to the knockout round.

Jay Huff scored 18 points to lead the Pacers, who dropped their fifth game in six tries. Indiana went 1-3 in NBA Cup action.

Raptors 124, Nets 100

Scottie Barnes scored 34 points and Immanuel Quickley added a triple-double as Toronto routed visiting Brooklyn. Quickley wound up with 24 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds.

Quickley erupted in a pivotal third quarter, scoring 16 points, including a flurry of three 3-pointers in a little more than a minute. The Raptors finished 3-1 in NBA Cup East Group A competition, but failed to advance due to a point-differential tiebreaker.

Julius Randle and Mikel Brown Jr. put up 21 points apiece for the Nets, who finished 1-3 in Cup play.

Hawks 87, Celtics 86

Jalen Johnson scored 24 points and added 12 rebounds to help visiting Atlanta finish first in NBA Cup East Group C by edging Boston.

It was the fifth straight victory for the Hawks, who finished first in East Group C with a 3-1 record. Boston also finished 3-1 in group play to earn a wildcard berth and will be ⁠the East’s No. 4 seed.

Nickeil Alexander-Walker amassed 20 points and nine rebounds for Atlanta. Jayson Tatum had 20 points, nine rebounds and five assists for Boston, while Neemias Queta added 11 points ⁠and a career-high 22 rebounds.

Grizzlies 114, Timberwolves 109

Cedric Coward scored 22 points on 9-for-16 shooting and Memphis held on for victory over Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Javon Small added 19 points off the bench for the Grizzlies, who won NBA Cup West Group B with a 3-1 record to advance to the knockout round.

Ayo Dosunmu tallied 27 points on 10-for-17 shooting to lead the Timberwolves, who dropped to 3-1 in the in-season tournament and were eliminated on a tiebreaker.

Advertisement

Mavericks 113, Suns 109

Cooper Flagg had 34 points, eight assists and seven rebounds and the Dallas Mavericks overcame a 21-point third-quarter deficit to ⁠beat hosts Phoenix and clinch home-court advantage in the NBA Cup knockout round.

Flagg’s tip-in capped a furious charge to give the Mavs a 107-106 lead with 56 seconds left and his jumper made it 109-106 with 23.9 seconds left. Dallas has won five in a row and finished 4-0 in West Group A.

Devin Booker had 31 points and five 3-pointers, and his three ⁠with six seconds left brought the Suns within 111-109 before Max Christie sank two more free throws. Phoenix wound up 1-3 in NBA Cup group play.

Nuggets ⁠120, Jazz 107

Jamal Murray took over late and scored a game-high 36 points to lift Denver past Utah in Salt Lake City.

Murray scored 12 points in the final six minutes as Denver overcame a five- point deficit. The Nuggets finished 3-1 in NBA Cup West Group A pool play but failed to advance to the Cup’s knockout stage. Denver’s Nikola Jokic added 17 points, 15 assists and nine rebounds.

The Jazz fell to 1-10 at home and concluded NBA Cup action with an 0-4 mark. Utah’s Keyonte George scored 21 of his 25 points in the first half.

Pelicans 105, Clippers 104

Trey Murphy III saved eight ‌of his 25 points for the final 6:08, Herb Jones dropped in a clinching free throw with 9.6 seconds left and New Orleans snapped a 10-game losing streak in NBA Cup play with victory over Los Angeles in Inglewood, California.

Zion Williamson also had 25 points for the Pelicans, who finished 1-3 in NBA Cup West Group B.

Darius Garland had a team-high 19 points for the Clippers, but threw away a pass with 11.6 seconds left and Los Angeles down by three. Los Angeles ‌also went ‌1-3 in NBA Cup play.

Trail Blazers 116, Warriors 94

Deni Avdija registered 26 points, seven rebounds and seven assists and Portland never trailed while beating visiting Golden State.

Toumani Camara had 20 points and eight rebounds and Scoot Henderson scored 18 points for the Trail Blazers, who won NBA Cup West Group C on a tiebreaker after going 3-1. Portland star Damian Lillard (calf) missed his first game of the season.

Yaxel Lendeborg scored 18 points and De’Anthony Melton added 17 for the Warriors, who went 2-2 in West Group C play and were eliminated.