Share Qatar hosts Pakistan-Sri Lanka in Asia Cup Rising Star final – all to know on social media

Who: Pakistan A (Shaheens) vs Sri Lanka A

What: 2026 ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars final

Where: West End Park International Cricket Stadium in Doha, Qatar

When: Sunday, November 29 at 1pm (10:00 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will have full ball-by-ball coverage of the final, with build-up beginning at 08:00 GMT

The holders and three-time winners Pakistan A (Pakistan Shaheens) will face Sri Lanka A in the final of the 2026 ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars in Doha on Sunday.

This is the eighth edition of the competition, first played in 2013, and the Sri Lankans will hope to draw level with Pakistan’s number of titles with a win.

Al Jazeera Sport takes you through all you need to know ahead of the match.

What is the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars final?

The competition is effectively a second-eleven tournament for the stars of their respective countries who are just outside international starting lineups.

What is the format for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars final?

The cup competition is using List A rules and is being played for 50 overs a side.

The previous edition last year was played as a T20 tournament.

Who won the last ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars final?

Pakistan Shaheens were the winners of the 2025 final, which was also in Doha, as they beat Bangladesh.

Both sides were bowled out for 125, but Pakistan claimed the trophy after restricting Bangladesh to 6-2 after only three balls in the Super Over. The Shaheens smashed 7-0 after four balls to secure the win.

Advertisement

Who else has won the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars competition?

Pakistan: 3 titles (2019, 2023, 2025)

3 titles (2019, 2023, 2025) Sri Lanka: 2 titles (2017, 2018)

2 titles (2017, 2018) India: 1 title (2013)

1 title (2013) Afghanistan: 1 title (2024)

How did Sri Lanka reach the final?

Sri Lanka beat India by eight wickets in the semi-final after chasing 317 in 41.3 overs with 51 balls to spare. Sineth Jayawardena was named Player of the Match after hitting 105 off 70 balls.

How did Pakistan reach the final?

Pakistan Shaheens won the second semi-final, defeating Bangladesh A by five wickets on Friday.

In the chase, Pakistan A reached 233 for 5 in 45.2 overs with 28 balls to spare.

Bangladesh finished on 232 for 8 off their 50 overs.

Who are the star names for Sri Lanka?

The standout is Jayawardena – and not just because of the cricketing history associated with that name.

The 21-year-old’s century in the semi-final included 10 fours and 6 sixes – it was also part of a Sri Lanka A record of a 174-run opening stand.

Sri Lanka A are captained by Pavan Rathnayake, who is the side’s most experienced player.

The 24-year-old has played 14 One-Day Internationals and 21 T20 Internationals for the full Sri Lanka side. He has not been out for below 20 in this tournament.

Who are the star names for Pakistan?

Hasan Nawaz is the star of the Shaheens squad and boasts the most experience in the squad.

The 24-year-old has represented the senior side in nine One-Day Internationals and 30 T20 Internationals.

His last appearance for the full international side, when he scored one century and five fifties, came against Sri Lanka in an ODI on 31 October when he scored an unbeaten 37 in a three-wicket win in Lahore.

Abdul Samad is the Shaheens skipper who also has experience of the senior side – appearing in six ODIs and eight T20Is.

The 28-year-old only debuted for the full international team last year and previously played in the Asian Games match against Oman on 1 November.

Sri Lanka A squad

Sineth Jayawardena, Lasith Croospulle, Pavan Rathnayake (c), Nishan Madushka, Wanuja Sahan, Ravindu Fernando, Janith Liyanage, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, Nipun Dhananjaya, Chamika Heenatigala, Sharujan Shanmuganathan, Dulaj Samuditha, Duvindu Ranatunga, Lahiru Samarakoon and Garuka Sanketh.

Pakistan A squad

Abdul Samad (c), Ahmed Daniyal, Ali Raza, Danish Aziz, Farhan Yousuf, Haider Ali, Hasan Nawaz, Maaz Sadaqat, Mohammad Hasnain, Muhammad Imran Randhawa, Rohail Nazir, Saad Masood, Shahzaib Khan, Shamyl Hussain, Sufiyan Muqeem.

Are tickets still available for the ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars final?

Yes. Tickets are being sold via the official Cricket Qatar app as well as at stadium ticket counters. Prices start from QAR 30 and VIP options are available from QAR 500.