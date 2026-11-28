Manchester United’s dire season lurched to a new low with a 4-0 home defeat by Brentford that left the fallen Premier League giants mired in the relegation zone.

The match marked Mauricio Pochettino’s first game in charge of the Red Devils at Old Trafford and leaves the Argentinian still waiting for his first win after three games in charge.

Callum Wilson scored twice in the first half to stall what had been a promising opening by United. Kristoffer Ajer and Kevin Schade rounded off the scoring in the second half.

The match saw protests by the United fans inside and outside the stadium, before and during the game, against the club’s ownership, which is fronted by both the Glazer family and the INEOS group.

United will drop to the bottom of the table if Crystal Palace beat Hull City on Sunday.

The 20-time English champions’ woes were added to by the fact that the hammering they were given also marked Brentford’s first win at Old Trafford for 89 years on Saturday.

Pochettino replaced the sacked Michael Carrick earlier this month, tasked with turning around the fortunes of a club in steep decline.

However, the Argentinian could barely have imagined a worse start after also losing 4-0 away to Liverpool in his first match in charge last weekend.

For the first time in 65 years, United have conceded four goals in three consecutive league matches.

That shocking defensive record has plunged the Red Devils into a battle for survival.

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Pochettino came out fighting after a series of refereeing decisions went against his side against Liverpool and in a controversial 2-2 draw at Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League on Wednesday.

But there was no hiding place for the new boss or his players after their latest embarrassment.

Brentford were missing first-choice striker Igor Thiago through suspension, but it mattered little as his deputy Wilson took advantage of United’s disorganised defence.

An encouraging start by the home side was quickly forgotten when Wilson lashed home a brilliant finish to open the scoring on 19 minutes.

The former Newcastle and West Ham striker then doubled his tally from Dango Ouattara’s pass 13 minutes later.

The end of Carrick’s reign was marked by brief flickers of United resistance in comebacks to beat Roma and salvage a 4-4 draw against Aston Villa.

Youri Tielemans smashed against the crossbar as United pressed for a route back into the game in the second half.

But their inability to defend ended any hope of a fightback as Ajer was given way too much space to fire in from a corner.

Schade then completed the rout in stoppage time as Brentford climbed to fifth and within one point of the top four.