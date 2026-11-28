Al Jazeera takes a closer look at the early season title showdown as EPL holders and leaders Arsenal host Man City.

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Who: Arsenal vs Manchester City

What: English Premier League

Where: Emirates Stadium in London, United Kingdom

When: Sunday, November 29 at 4:30pm (16:30 GMT)

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will have live text commentary coverage beginning at 13:30 GMT.

Mikel Arteta insisted Friday that Arsenal will not underestimate spluttering Manchester City in Sunday’s crucial clash with their Premier League title rivals.

Arteta’s leaders are six points clear of third-placed City heading into the showdown at the Emirates Stadium.

Al Jazeera Sport takes a closer look at the game.

What have Arsenal said before Manchester City’s visit?

City led the table in the opening months of the season before suffering a major dip in recent weeks.

Enzo Maresca’s men have won just one in their last seven games in all competitions and are without a victory in their last four league matches.

Arteta cannot explain City’s stumble, but he has no intention of taking three points for granted against them.

“I don’t know, that’s a question for them. All I can say is when I watch them play, a lot of the games they have to win they do more than the opponent, but this is football,” the Arsenal manager told reporters on Friday.

“When we play the home games against big teams, that becomes crucial in the title challenge; we know how important those games are. But the second part, we’re in November, and we still have long to play.

“The challenge is for us; we cannot control what other opponents are going to do.”

City boss Maresca has been criticised for his team’s poor form, but Arteta is a firm admirer of the Italian, who is in his first season in charge after replacing Pep Guardiola.

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“I know Enzo personally, and he’s a phenomenal guy. He lives and breathes football, is very analytical. He is already on the great managerial career already. Everything is super positive,” Arteta said.

Arteta believes Arsenal ‘hungry’ for more before Man City clash

Arsenal sit top despite also being below their peak form in recent weeks.

They were held to draws in their last two games against Newcastle in the Premier League and Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League.

Prior to that, the Gunners eked out three wins by a one-goal margin and suffered an embarrassing League Cup exit at fourth-tier Fleetwood.

Arteta believes Arsenal are still rounding into form and he hopes the motivation of a valuable victory against City will spur them on as they chase the high of a second successive title.

“Yes, more hunger to do it again. To have those moments again together,” he said.

“Everybody puts in unbelievable shifts every week, to analyse the opponent, to breathe the right atmosphere around the boys and to win the game, week in, week out.”

City’s dynastic run under Guardiola is an inspiration to Arteta even if they have lost their way lately.

“You certainly learn from that. And that inspires you to go to a different level, and that’s the level Manchester City brought to this league, because what they have done is unprecedented,” he said.

What is the Manchester City take on the trip to Arsenal?

Enzo Maresca admitted that his side’s form is not ideal, but says that the longer vision is his priority.

The former Chelsea manager added that his side’s current plight is not a concern before the trip to their main title rivals.

“We have already shown that we can win away this season and to win important games, so I don’t see any reason why we are not able to win there,” Maresca told reporters before the game.

“We went from four or five clean sheets in a row to not being able to keep a clean sheet, so we are trying to find a solution to be a little more solid.

“But I am worried about the day-by-day games; they are all important, but I am focused on my team: how we can improve, how we can do better, be more solid, attack better and be more clinical.

“Then if we can be close or far, I know the present is important, but for me it is much more important to improve and build something for the team for the future.”

What happened the last time Arsenal played Manchester City?

Riccardo Calafiori, Kai Havertz and Martin Odegaard scored the goals to settle the game at Wembley Stadium in August.

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What happened when Arsenal last met Man City in the Premier League?

City were 2-1 winners when the sides met at Etihad Stadium in May, seemingly blowing open the title race.

Rayan Cherki and Erling Haaland scored either side of Havertz’s goal for the Gunners.

What happened when Arsenal last hosted Man City in the Premier League?

The teams shared a 1-1 draw in the corresponding fixture last season.

Arsenal needed a last-minute leveller, though, from Gabriel Martinelli after Haaland had given City a ninth-minute lead.

Prediction

The Opta supercomputer has given Arsenal a 54.4 percent chance of victory, while offering City a 22.2 percent chance of winning.

Head-to-head

This will be the 218th meeting between the sides, with Arsenal winning 101 of the encounters and City emerging victorious on 67 occasions.

The first match was played in 1893 in the old Division Two, with Arsenal securing a 1-0 home win.

Arsenal team news

The match may see the return of David Raya after it was revealed the keeper’s shoulder injury was not as serious as first feared.

Max Dowman returns from a three-game domestic suspension, but Martin Zubimendi and Bukayo Saka both remain sidelined by injuries that are likely to keep them out until January.

Arsenal predicted starting lineup

Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimaraes, Rice; Madueke, Odegaard, Eze; Havertz

Manchester City team news

Other than the absence of Antoine Semenyo, City have a fully fit squad.

The former Bournemouth winger is still a few weeks away from returning from a knee problem.

Manchester City predicted starting lineup

Donnarumma; Nunes, Guehi, Dias, O’Reilly; Anderson, Fernandez; Ndiaye, Cherki, Doku; Haaland