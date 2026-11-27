Georgia’s Interior Ministry says 16 people were detained and three ministry employees injured during clashes.

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Police in Georgia have detained at least 16 people following clashes between football fans at a game between Turkish and Israeli clubs.

The Europa League fifth round match between Turkiye’s Besiktas and Israel’s Hapoel Be’er Sheva was hosted in Georgia instead of Turkiye.

The coastal Georgian city of Batumi was selected last month as a neutral territory to host the game for “safety and security reasons” because of fears of protests over Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza, according to the European football association, UEFA.

Despite the precaution, tensions between fans spilled over into the stadium and the match was suspended for 30 minutes. Once play resumed, Besiktas won the game 2-1.

It is not the first time violent clashes have marred football matches involving Israeli clubs since Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza began in October 2023.

Here’s what we know about the latest unrest:

What happened?

Tensions between fans had already been rising before kickoff in Batumi on Thursday.

According to the Georgian news outlet Civil Georgia, videos on social media showed groups of Besiktas fans marching through Batumi and physical confrontations between fans and police officers.

Turkiye’s Anadolu Agency reported that the Besiktas players refused to shake hands with their Hapoel opposition.

In the 26th minute, the game was temporarily suspended when clashes broke out between Georgian police and Besiktas supporters. Turkish media outlets reported that police entered the stands and used pepper spray against Turkish fans.

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According to reports, the police involvement came after a fan displayed a Palestinian flag and banner.

Turkiye’s TRT World reported that police surrounded the fan and used pepper spray, adding that video later showed a Besiktas fan being carried out on a stretcher and others being injured during the intervention.

What have Turkiye and Georgia said?

Omer Celik, spokesperson and deputy chairman of Turkiye’s ruling AK party, posted on X that the “intervention and violence” against the Besiktas fans who unfurled a ‘FREEDOM FOR PALESTINE’ banner and held a Palestine flag was “unacceptable”.

“Besiktas fans spoke on behalf of the alliance of humanity and became the voice of humanity. We strongly condemn the Israeli team’s provocations on the pitch. We extend our best wishes for a speedy recovery to our fans who were injured in the incidents and taken to hospital. We are closely monitoring the condition of our citizens,” Celik said.

But Georgian Interior Minister Sulkhan Tamazashvili told reporters that UEFA officials confiscated the fans’ Palestine flags and Georgian state authorities played no role in the confiscation.

Tamazashvili said that 16 people were detained and three ministry employees injured.

“While marching from European Square towards Batumi Arena, some of the fans of the football club ‘Besiktas’ stood out by their aggressive actions,” the ministry said in a statement.

“They violated the public order by making indecent shouting and shooting of various objects, disobeyed the legal demands of the police, resisted law enforcement and physically confronted them.”

Police took appropriate measures to curb the violence, de-escalate incidents and ensure public safety, including the use of what it called “special means”, the ministry added.

It denied that the use of force was related to the display of pro-Palestine banners and flags.

“We categorically deny this information and emphasise that violent actions by fans and physical confrontation with law enforcers prior to the display of flags and banners have just begun while marching towards the stadium.”

How have Besiktas and other Turkish clubs responded?

Besiktas said it condemned the use of “disproportionate force”.

“We have initiated formal inquiries with our Consulate General in Batumi and with UEFA regarding the disproportionate force used by security personnel against our supporters; we will continue to monitor the situation closely until every single one of our supporters has returned home safely,” read a club statement.

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In a post on X congratulating the Besiktas victory, the Turkish Football Federation said it would “closely monitor the unacceptable behaviour directed at our club, Besiktas and our supporters in Batumi tonight, and that we will take action with the relevant authorities to ensure that these incidents are fully investigated and the necessary steps are taken.”

Other Turkish Super Lig clubs, including Trabzonspor, Fenerbahce, Galatasaray, Erzurumspor, Basaksehir and Samsunspor, also condemned the use of force against Besiktas fans.

Why was Georgia hosting a match between Israeli and Turkish teams?

Since the onset of Israel’s genocidal war on Gaza three years ago, Turkish clubs have not hosted Israeli opposition at home because of security concerns, with matches played in neutral territories instead.

Turkish-Israeli relations have taken a downturn since the war began, with Turkish authorities taking a hard line against the military policies of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s government in the occupied Palestinian territories.

However, Georgia and Israel have good relations with close ties maintained amid the war.

Israel’s far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir was in the capital Tbilisi for a diplomatic visit last year.

What’s Europe’s track record when dealing with pro-Palestine fans?

Not great.

Last year, English club Aston Villa hosted a Europa League game against Maccabi Tel Aviv, but security concerns prompted West Midlands Police to recommend the banning of Israeli fans from the game.

The decision was taken following violence after a match in Amsterdam between Maccabi and Dutch side Ajax. Police intervened against protesters and Israeli media framed the clashes as a “violent, anti-Semitic pogrom”.

In 2024, another match between Ajax and Maccabi Tel Aviv led to clashes between fans of the Israeli team and pro-Palestine protesters, as Maccabi fans burned Palestinian flags and attacked homes displaying them.