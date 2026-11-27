Paris Fury had claimed mental health diagnosis for Tyson Fury following his victory over Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko.

Paris Fury, the wife of Tyson Fury, has retracted her claim that the British heavyweight was diagnosed with schizophrenia just months after he was crowned world champion in 2015.

In clips promoting a Netflix documentary, the boxer spoke about his mental health struggles following his victory over Ukraine’s Wladimir Klitschko in Germany.

Paris Fury said Tyson Fury had “mild schizophrenia” in an initial version of the documentary, which will be released on Friday.

Netflix said it had worked to “update” the footage in light of her clarification.

Fury, 38, is due to face Anthony Joshua in a long-awaited all-British showdown in Cardiff on December 11.

Paris Fury’s comments come after the British Boxing Board of Control indicated that it was investigating the earlier comments, though Robert Smith, the board’s general secretary, told the BBC it was “fairly confident” he would be cleared to fight Joshua.

“I want to clarify a statement I made in the original version of the Tyson Fury documentary,” Paris said in a statement.

“I recalled a conversation from many years ago when discussing Tyson’s condition and I used the word ‘schizophrenic’. Whilst Tyson did show some symptoms associated with schizophrenia, he doesn’t have this condition and has never received a diagnosis.

“Mental health is complex, and it isn’t always easy to find the right words, especially when you’re living it with someone you love.

“I’m so proud of Tyson for really opening up in this documentary and want to say thank you for all the support we’ve received as a family.”

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Fury has been open about his mental health struggles since beating Klitschko, after which he took a break of nearly three years from boxing.

His weight ballooned while he battled suicidal thoughts and drug and alcohol problems.

Fury admitted hearing “voices in my mind” following his win, adding: “Words can’t explain the darkness I was in.

“I came from the living version of the pits of hellfire. And I 100 percent thought at times I’d end up in a padded room with the door locked, and that scared me so much.”

Fury became world heavyweight champion for a second time when he beat WBC champion Deontay Wilder in February 2020.

Despite losing twice to Oleksandr Usyk in 2024, the only losses in his 39-fight professional career, Fury could become a three-time world champion when he takes on Joshua with the vacant WBA title set to be on the line.

Netflix said in a statement: “Following new information shared by the family relating to Tyson’s official mental health diagnosis, we have worked alongside them to update the documentary accordingly ahead of launch.”