Lionel Messi will play in ⁠former ⁠Argentina teammate Carlos Tevez’s testimonial match on December 20, organisers ⁠have confirmed.

Tevez, nicknamed “Apache”, retired in 2022, bringing the curtain down ⁠on a career that included stints at Manchester City, Manchester United and Juventus.

The 42-year-old, who ended his ‌career at boyhood club Boca Juniors, said last year he wanted Messi and former Manchester United teammate Cristiano Ronaldo to play in opposing teams ⁠in his testimonial.

“It will ⁠be a true honour to welcome the best player in the world to ⁠Apache’s last dance,” organisers posted on Instagram ⁠on Thursday.

Rio Ferdinand, ⁠Sergio Aguero, Leandro Paredes, Gianluigi Buffon and Martin Palermo are among the other players ‌confirmed for the match, which will take place at Boca ‌Juniors’ ‌La Bombonera stadium.

Messi and Ronaldo last faced each other in a competitive match in 2020 when representing Barcelona and Juventus, respectively.

The pair also played in an exhibition match when Messi’s Paris Saint-Germain faced a Riyadh Season XI in 2023 following Ronaldo’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

Messi and Inter Miami to dig deep in MLS at Columbus

Meanwhile, with the season and defence of ‌the MLS Cup title on the line, Inter Miami coach Cristian “Kily” Gonzalez believes ⁠in his players heading ⁠into Game 2 of the best-of-three Eastern Conference series at the Columbus Crew on Friday.

“There are moments when you have to dig deep, tap ⁠into that sense of self-respect and the passion that drives you,” he told the media in Spanish on Wednesday. “That’s how I see the game, and I truly hope ⁠we can demonstrate that this Friday.”

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The No 2 seed Herons have no choice after a 3-0 home loss to the No 7 Crew on Saturday has them facing a first-round exit for the second time in three seasons.

Game 3, if necessary, will be on Wednesday in Miami.

Miami will receive ‌a cold reception in Columbus not only because of a forecasted temperature in the upper 30s with a chance of snow flurries.

During the Crew’s 2-1 win on September 27, Miami was issued five of the nine yellow cards and the lone red card.

On a throw-in during Game 1, Lionel Messi threw the ball into the face of Gonzalo Tapia. Both received cautions.

Crew interim coach Laurent Courtois felt Messi deserved ⁠more than a yellow card.

“There’s multiple ways to see that (situation),” Courtois ⁠said on Monday. “If you talk about purely the soccer part, I think when he dove inside of our box [earlier in the game], it should’ve been a yellow to start with. And this incident is not only ⁠the [throw-in]. It’s the whole sequence that leads to it, and you can tell that there’s weird intentions at the least, so it ⁠is what it is.”

There were 36 fouls on Saturday – 22 ⁠by Miami – and the Herons had five yellows and one damning red card.

After Tapia put the Crew ahead 1-0 on a penalty kick in the ninth minute, Gonzalo Lujan picked up his second yellow in the 36th ‌and the Crew got goals from Taha Habroune (52nd) and Tapia (58th). Lujan is suspended for Friday’s match.

“I believe the squad are at a point where we understand that it’s time to deliver,” ‌Miami ‌forward Luis Suarez said. “This is our final opportunity. This format has given us another chance to play this Friday, and it’s the last shot we have to bring the series back home.”