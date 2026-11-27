The captain had said that a long-term contract renewal was on hold, but Premier League club exercised one-year option.

Manchester United are understood to have extended Bruno Fernandes’ existing contract by 12 months, ending speculation about a pre-contract agreement with an overseas club.

The Professional Football Association’s Player of the Year was in the final year of his existing contract, which would have allowed him to speak with clubs outside the Premier League from January 1 about a move next summer.

Fernandes had revealed that negotiations about a new contract had been put on hold, adding to speculation that he could seek a move away from a team that are currently in the league relegation zone.

United, however, are understood to have triggered a clause in the current deal to keep Fernandes at the Old Trafford club until the end of the 2027-2028 season.

Fernandes joined United in January 2020 from Sporting Lisbon, against whom he scored twice in the two sides’ midweek Champions League 2-2 draw.

The attacking midfielder quickly became the club’s most important player and last season performed a record number of assists in a Premier League season, helping secure the return to Europe’s elite competition for this campaign.

A team source said the move suited both parties and left the door open to future talks over a ⁠⁠new contract, although the immediate priority was improving results.

United are languishing in 19th place in the Premier League after their worst start to a top-flight season in 40 years.

Fernandes a doubt for Manchester United against Brentford

United entertain Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, marking new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game in charge of the club.

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Fernandes, however, is a doubt for the match after missing training on Friday due to illness.

“We don’t know,” Pochettino said on Friday when asked if Fernandes will play. “He’s affected by a virus from Portugal. He finished the game a little bit with a problem and today he could not be part of the training session.”

“We’ll see during the day and [Saturday] how he wakes up. We’re not going to take any risks. When this type of situation happens, you don’t feel right. We are ⁠⁠going to pay attention, but still we have decided nothing.”

Pochettino is still searching for his first victory after the dramatic draw in Lisbon and a 4-0 ⁠⁠Premier League thrashing by Liverpool last weekend, although United were encouraged by their improved display in Portugal.

“We arrive full of energy, ⁠⁠positive, but it’s difficult for the players when the results ⁠⁠haven’t been up to scratch. We try to help them as best we can,” Pochettino said of his first week in charge.

“This is a group of players who want to do well, who want to perform. Our ‌‌job is to build confidence.”

On the speculation that had been swirling around Fernandes’ future in Manchester, following reports he had turned down two new contract offers, the Portugal midfielder said on Tuesday ‌‌that ‌‌talks could wait until results improve.

“I’m more worried about getting results, trying to bring the club back in a position to be proud of,” he said.