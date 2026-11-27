Relegation-threatened Man United host Brentford in new manager Mauricio Pochettino’s first home game in charge.

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Who: Manchester United vs Brentford

What: Premier League, match day 12

Where: Old Trafford, Manchester, United Kingdom

When: Saturday, November 28 at 3pm (15:00 GMT).

How to follow: Al Jazeera Sport will bring you all the build-up from 12:00 GMT before our live text commentary stream.

Manchester United’s newly-appointed manager Mauricio Pochettino takes charge of his first home game on Saturday, as his relegation-threatened team welcomes Brentford.

Pochettino has endured a rough start at Old Trafford, overseeing a 4-0 Premier League thrashing by rivals Liverpool on a disastrous debut, followed by a 2-2 draw with Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.

Those results mean the Argentinian manager, who replaced the sacked Michael Carrick, is still searching for his first win as the United boss.

The Red Devils, once considered one of the best teams in the world, are languishing in the bottom three of the English top flight, having won only one league game all season, dating way back to August. Their points tally at this stage is their lowest in 54 years, highlighting the 13-time champions’ mighty fall.

London club Brentford, on the other hand, are in the top half of the standings, although Keith Andrews’s side are winless in their last five league away games and will be without main striker Igor Thiago once again due to suspension.

How have Manchester United played in the Premier League?

United are having one of their worst seasons in their history.

Pochettino’s side are second-bottom in the league standings with eight points from 11 games, having won only one game all season. Their points tally is the lowest at this stage since 1972-73.

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The Red Devils have drawn five times and lost as many games, too.

United, who are yet to keep a clean sheet in this league campaign, are one point adrift of the safety zone.

How have Brentford played in the Premier League?

Brentford are playing far better than United, and sit sixth in the standings with 17 points after 11 games.

The Bees have won four matches, lost only twice and drawn five.

What happened the last time Manchester United and Brentford met?

When United and Brentford last met in the Premier League, it was United who earned a 2-1 home victory in that fixture on April 27.

An early goal from Casemiro coupled with another from Benjamin Sesko handed the hosts three points over Brentford, for whom Mathias Jensen was the lone scorer.

Predictions: Manchester United vs Brentford

Opta’s supercomputer has given United a slight edge over Brentford.

United have a 40.9 percent probability of victory on Saturday, while Brentford are predicted to have a 32.4 percent chance. There are 26.7 percent odds of a draw.

Manchester United and Brentford form guides

(Last five games across all competitions; latest match first)

Man United: D-L-D-W-L

Brentford: W-L-W-L-D

Head-to-head: Manchester United vs Brentford

(Only in the Premier League)

Matches: 10

Man United wins: 6

Brentford wins: 3

Draws: 1

Man United vs Brentford: Last five Premier League meetings

Man United 2-1 Brentford (April 27, 2026)

2-1 Brentford (April 27, 2026) Brentford 3-1 Man United (September 27, 2025)

3-1 Man United (September 27, 2025) Brentford 4-3 Man United (May 4, 2025)

4-3 Man United (May 4, 2025) Man United 2-1 Brentford (October 19, 2024)

2-1 Brentford (October 19, 2024) Brentford 1-1 Man United (March 30, 2024)

Manchester United team news

United have a long list of injured players, including Marcus Rashford (hip) and Carlos Baleba (hamstring).

Winger Amad Diallo is doubtful with a knock, but left-back Luke Shaw is back in training after being out of action for more than a month.

Defender Leny Yoro, too, is available after the Football Association overturned his red card in the defeat at Anfield following a successful wrongful dismissal claim.

Predicted Manchester United starting XI:

Senne Lammens; Leny Yoro, Matthijs de Ligt, Lisandro Martinez; Diogo Dalot, Youri Tielemans, Kobbie Mainoo, Patrick Dorgu; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes; Matheus Cunha

Brentford team news

Brentford also have several players out injured, while key striker Thiago is serving the second of his three-game suspension after picking up a red card in their 2-0 defeat at Brighton & Hove Albion.

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Predicted Brentford starting XI

Caoimhin Kelleher; Michael Kayode, Kristoffer Ajer, Sepp van den Berg, Keane Lewis-Potter; Yehor Yarmoliuk, Vitaly Janelt; Dango Ouattara, Mikkel Damsgaard, Jaidon Anthony; Callum Wilson