Rishabh Pant plays for Open House Swingers in New Zealand on eve of second Test as India wicketkeeper uses false name.

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India’s star wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant used an unlikely forum to keep his eye sharp before the second New Zealand Test – a social Last Man Stands match in Christchurch.

The 29-year-old, who plays for Lucknow Super Giants in the Indian Premier League, is one of the six most prolific hitters in Test history, hitting 108 across his 53 matches to sit second all time.

Six of those came in Wellington last week, where his 128 from 153 balls helped India set a record in New Zealand, 720-9 in the drawn match.

After a chance encounter in central Christchurch, Pant played Wednesday for the Open House Swingers in a Last Man Stands match against The Chosen Ones at Hagley Park – not to be confused with neighbouring Hagley Oval, where Pant will wear Indian whites this week.

Listed on the scorecard as Stan Stan, Pant blasted 54 from 21 balls to maintain his glittering form in New Zealand.

“I saw Rishabh going around on an electric bike,” Open House Swingers player Mohammad Safi told the New Zealand Herald.

“So I went and stopped him, and we start talking and taking a few photos and stuff, and I asked him, do you want to play cricket for us?

“He was like, OK, I’ll come and play for you guys. Then he came and padded up, went batting, and smashed a few sixes.”

Indian bowling coach Morne Morkel said he “nearly fell off my chair last night when I saw that”.

New Zealand captain Tom Latham said Pant’s midweek performance was “brilliant”.

“He’s obviously a real character of the game is Rishabh, so it’s great for him to give his experience back to the LMS teams.”

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Safi told the New Zealand Herald the opposition did not recognise Pant while he wore his striking blue tracksuit.

Safi also said Pant used his cousin’s bat during the match.

“He was asking me to basically give him a single and stuff. Obviously, I was smashing longer sixes than him, and then he was like, give me a turn, let me show you how to hit it,” Safi said.

The Open House Swingers won the match by 16 runs, a feat Pant could not achieve in Wellington, as the Test ended in a draw.

India’s second Test against New Zealand begins Friday at Hagley Oval.