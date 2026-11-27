India makes Ahmedabad pitch for 2036 Games as it bids to host first Olympics, but Qatar and South Africa strong rivals.

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Indian officials said they were confident of advancing to the next phase of the race to stage the 2036 Olympic Games after presenting plans for Ahmedabad as the host city.

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) delivered an online presentation to the International Olympic Committee’s Future Host Commission on Thursday, outlining its vision for staging the mega sporting event in the western city of Ahmedabad.

Ahmedabad, in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s home state of Gujarat, is already set to host the 2030 Commonwealth Games in a key test of its organisational credentials.

“It was a very, very good presentation that was made,” IOA chief executive Raghuram Iyer told reporters, saying discussions had been held at a “very macro level”.

India is one of seven countries pursuing the 2036 games, alongside Germany, Hungary, Qatar, South Africa, South Korea and Turkiye.

The Indian bid comes after internal disputes within the IOA.

Earlier this month, the IOC warned the association to resolve governance issues, while President P T Usha announced she would not seek re-election in December after alleging a “big fraud” in the nomination process.

Iyer said the bid was in a “continuous dialogue” phase with the IOC, with successful candidates expected to move into a strategic dialogue stage next year.

“We are in this continuous dialogue phase and if you are successful you move onto the stage of strategic dialogue, which will happen in March or April.”

He stressed that hosting an Olympic Games required backing from all levels of government.

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“When a country is pitching for the Olympics, doing something so large, it requires the complete support and backing of the city, of the state, of the union.”

A final decision on the 2036 host is not expected until after the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics, or in early 2029, he added.