Erling Haaland blasted beleaguered City’s form, but ahead of Arsenal test, manager Enzo Maresca says striker is happy.

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Enzo Maresca insisted on Friday that Erling Haaland is “happy” at Manchester City after the striker expressed frustration over his side’s recent struggles.

Haaland gave a candid assessment of City’s malaise following Tuesday’s 2-2 draw against Napoli in the Champions League, which came on the back of a Premier League draw at home with Fulham.

After winning 10 of their first 11 matches in all competitions this season, Maresca’s men have won just two of their last seven.

With a crucial trip to Premier League leaders Arsenal looming on Sunday, Haaland’s criticism added to the growing sense that City’s season is in danger of spiralling out of control.

“We have to do better and find some ways to control the game more and perform in a better way,” Haaland said.

“I have no idea what we were missing but you could feel it in the last few games that something was not clicking fully.”

Haaland has scored just once in his last five games for City and is without a league goal in his past three matches.

The Norway star’s body language has been noticeably angst-ridden in recent weeks, prompting suggestions that he is growing disillusioned with life at the Etihad Stadium.

City are also awaiting the result of their appeal against a guilty verdict over breaches of Premier League financial rules, with the punishment potentially including a huge points deduction.

Despite City’s woes, Maresca is adamant Haaland remains committed to the cause regardless of speculation that he could seek a move at the end of the season.

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“Erling is a nine; they live for goals and winning games. If they don’t score, they are upset. I think he gesticulates in the same way when we are winning games,” Maresca told reporters on Friday.

“For sure he is not happy because we are not winning games. But it is not just Erling. Everyone is on the same page.

“He has been good. He has been normal since day one. Two or three weeks ago, he was dancing inside the pitch and in the training sessions.

“He is happy. It is normal that results affect the mood a little bit but I don’t see any problem with Erling. He is a winner.”

Maresca will need Haaland back to his best against Arsenal if third-placed City are to earn a vital victory over the champions.

Already trailing six points behind Arsenal, a defeat in north London would be a huge blow to their title hopes.

Maresca has come under fire during City’s slump in his first season after replacing Pep Guardiola.

The former Chelsea boss claimed teething problems were inevitable during the transition from Guardiola’s dynastic reign.

“Transition requires time. It’s probably because we won seven games in a row, everyone was thinking at City there’s no transition,” Maresca said.

“But I’ve said many times I’m not a magician. There are eight or nine new players, the manager is new.

“For sure, when you don’t win games, it’s not the ideal situation. For me, it’s completely normal, I’m completely relaxed, no panic at all.”