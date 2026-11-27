Claims of Nazi salutes at UEFA Europa League game in Marseille headline night of further violence in European football.

Share ‘Far-right has no place in stadium’ – Marseille woes headline violent night on social media

Violent clashes at two European football matches have stoked concerns about fan violence and prompted the leaders of France and Bulgaria to condemn behaviour that had “no place in civilized Europe”.

Images showed masked ⁠and bloodied fans wielding improvised weapons and metal pipes during a brawl at a UEFA Europa League match on Wednesday evening between Marseille and Levski Sofia, which the Bulgarian club said began when their fans were attacked by supporters of the French side.

A photographer working for the Reuters news agency ⁠said the clashes at the Stade Velodrome in Marseille had started after a supporter from the visitors’ stand made a Nazi salute.

Clashes also broke out at a Europa League match in the Georgian city of Batumi between Turkiye’s Besiktas and Israel’s Hapoel Be’er Sheva, forcing the referee to suspend the match for 30 minutes.

European football’s governing body UEFA told Reuters its disciplinary body “would assess the match reports before considering any potential ‌next steps”.

What was the reaction to the Marseille and Levski Sofia game?

Bulgarian Prime Minister Rumen Radev said he and French President Emmanuel Macron spoke by phone and condemned the violence at the Marseille-Levski Sofia match, in which Marseille police said 11 Bulgarian fans were hurt, five of whom were taken to hospital.

“We share the position that aggression and violence have no place in civilized Europe,” Radev said on Facebook.

“I thank President Macron for his personal commitment to this case, for the medical care provided to the injured by the French authorities, for the measures taken to ensure the safety of Bulgarian citizens, and for the perpetrators to be held accountable.”

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Macron said he had condemned “with the utmost ⁠force” acts of violence targeting Bulgarian fans, which he said had “no place in sport or in ⁠public space”, and told Radev they would not go unpunished.

A protest was planned in front of the French embassy in Sofia ⁠later on Friday.

French Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said: “Violence, racial hatred and provocation have no place in our stadiums.”

Manuel Bompard, a French lawmaker for the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party in the Marseille department, commented on a video on social media appearing to show a Levski fan performing a Nazi salute.

“Congrats to the Marseille fans who responded with an antifascist chant,” Bompard wrote on X. “The far-right has no place in our stadiums!”

Batons fly, flares lit in Marseille and Levski Sofia clash

Levski Sofia, which lost the match 1-0, said masked fans had attacked its supporters with batons and flares. Some had let off flares and tried to get through ⁠the barrier as security staff tried to hold them back.

Images showed fans attacking each other through a netted fence separating sections of the stadium.

Before Thursday’s match, French authorities had introduced a sevenfold reduction of ticket sales to Levski supporters and imposed additional restrictions on their movement to and ⁠around the stadium, aiming to curb risks of violence.

The Bulgarian Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it would request a ⁠thorough investigation. Marseille said it would conduct its own analysis and was working closely ⁠with law enforcement.

What happened in the Besiktas and Hapoel Be’er Sheva match?

The match between Besiktas and Hapoel Be’er Sheva had been moved from Istanbul for what UEFA said were safety and security reasons.

Clashes in the stands led referee Morten Krogh to suspend the match in the 26th minute, and it resumed after a 30-minute delay. Georgian police entered the stands, and television footage showed one ‌fan being carried out on a stretcher.

Turkish outlet NTV reported that police used pepper spray. Besiktas condemned what it called “disproportionate force” by security staff and said a number of fans had been denied entry. Besiktas went on to win 2-1.

Turkish Football Federation chair Ibrahim Haciosmanoglu defended the ‌decision ‌to keep Israeli clubs out of Turkiye following Israel’s invasion of Gaza in 2023 after the deadly Hamas-led attacks on southern Israel.