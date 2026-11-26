Meanwhile, David Warner denies a broadcaster’s claim that he used superglue and grit to tamper with the ball.

Former Cricket Australia (CA) chief James Sutherland defended his handling of the 2018 “Sandpapergate” investigation on Thursday, but refused to weigh in on the crisis tearing the sport apart.

Sutherland was at the helm when the ball-tampering scandal erupted during the third Test at Cape Town against South Africa.

A whirlwind Cricket Australia investigation laid the blame on then-captain Steve Smith, his deputy David Warner, and Cameron Bancroft, the player who used sandpaper to rough up the ball to make it swing.

Retired Australian opener Usman Khawaja reopened old wounds this month by alleging in his autobiography that the whole team was aware of what was going on, claims backed by Warner and Bancroft.

It led to current captain Pat Cummins vigorously denying he or the bowlers at the time – Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon – were in on the plot.

“I don’t look back on if things could, or should, have been dealt with differently,” said Sutherland, who stepped down in the wake of the crisis and is now head of Golf Australia.

“We did the best we could with the situation that was in front of us and the information in front of us,” he added to The Australian newspaper.

“It was a tough time and a very, very difficult situation for me personally. I’m not going to speak for other people. I know lots of people found it difficult.

“I believe I’m out of it now, and [current CA boss] Todd [Greenberg’s] job is hard enough without me speaking about it.”

Cricket Australia, under Greenberg, has ruled out reopening the probe but is setting up a forum for players to share their experiences about 2018.

Advertisement

Interim CA chairman David Boon also made clear there would be no new sanctions coming out of it.

In a separate interview with the Sydney Morning Herald on the sidelines of the Australian PGA Championship in Sydney, Sutherland said it would be inappropriate to comment on Khawaja’s claims.

“I’ve made that personal commitment that I wouldn’t make comments from afar on current cricket issues. I’ve been true to that so far,” he said.

“It’s fair to say it brings back some memories and not too many happy memories. I just recall it being an incredibly intense and stressful period.”

Warner hits back over ‘unverified’ superglue, grit ball-tampering claims

Warner has hit out at Melbourne-based broadcaster Gerard Whateley’s claims that the former Australia Test opener used superglue and grit on finger strapping to tamper with the ball.

A long-form investigation published by News Corp and SEN Radio claimed Warner’s finger strapping was found in South Africa and investigated by an official from the International Cricket Council, the sport’s governing body.

Commenting on an Instagram post discussing Whateley’s report, Warner labelled those claims “unverified” and accused the media of “perpetuating speculation” around his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

“I’m not entirely sure where Gerard’s assertions have come from, as they certainly do not align with my recollection of events,” Warner said.

“In relation to the alleged use of superglue and grit, and the more recent claims regarding the finger, could I respectfully ask what credible evidence exists to substantiate these allegations?

“Before further unverified claims are circulated publicly, I would suggest establishing the facts rather than perpetuating speculation.”

Warner, who was banned for a year over his role in the 2018 scandal, commented again in response to another user, questioning “the distinction between journalism and bullying”.

“Education and eloquence are admirable qualities, but they should never be used to undermine those who weren’t afforded the same opportunities,” Warner wrote.

“When someone uses their public platform to control a narrative without affording others the same voice, it raises a legitimate question about the distinction between journalism and bullying.”

Last weekend, Warner and Khawaja were taken off television commentary duties by Fox Sports. The move came after Cummins’s lengthy news conference and days after Warner blasted CA’s handling of Sandpapergate as “a cover-up”.