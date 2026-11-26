Football icon says it is more urgent than ever to demand an end to Israel’s ‘apartheid, colonialism and occupation’.

Share Pep Guardiola calls on world to ‘disobey horror’ over Gaza and praises BDS on social media

Pep Guardiola has called on the world to “disobey horror” over Israel’s genocide in Gaza, in an address to Boycott Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) activists exclusively shared with Al Jazeera.

The footballing icon made the remarks to the BDS@20 European conference in Barcelona last week, saying the international demand for an end to “apartheid, colonialism and occupation” was more urgent than ever.

“The world after Gaza demands that we disobey horror,” Guardiola said, in an address that drew on Barcelona’s history of resistance, the writings of Palestinian intellectuals and the international campaign against apartheid in South Africa.

The former Manchester City, Bayern Munich and Barcelona coach urged people across different sectors of society to consider their responsibility to act, “knowing that no system of apartheid ends on its own and that silence will save none of us”.

“Whenever I am asked what sport can do, I think it can do a great deal, and more,” Guardiola said. “The same question applies to every field. What can culture do? What can science do? What can international politics do?”

In an address delivered to a packed audience at Barcelona’s Casino l’Alianca del Poblenou, Guardiola thanked the BDS movement for “all you have done, all you are doing and all you will do”.

The conference brought together activists, academics, artists, trade unionists and campaigners from across Europe and beyond to discuss the next phase of international solidarity with Palestine.

Among those attending was Rebecca O’Keeffe of Irish Sport for Palestine, whose work has included the Stop The Game campaign, calling on the Football Association of Ireland (FAI) to withdraw from fixtures against Israel.

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O’Keeffe said Guardiola’s willingness to use his global platform was particularly significant in a sporting world where athletes can face pushback for speaking out.

“People like Pep Guardiola, people with such a huge platform … the reach it can have is invaluable,” she told Al Jazeera.

Reflecting on the scale of the devastation in Gaza, Guardiola said the international community’s demands had become more urgent.

“Today our immediate, shared demand is to stop a genocide, break a siege and put an end to forced displacement,” he said.

“Every gesture matters because every life counts.”

The Spanish coach drew a parallel between the Palestinian struggle and Barcelona’s own history, recalling the city’s bombardment during the Spanish Civil War and the network of more than 1,300 underground shelters built to protect civilians.

“Barcelona, like so many cities elsewhere, also came under bombardment beneath a leaden sky, in the middle of a war,” he said.

He described the city as one that had consistently stood in solidarity with Palestine, welcoming the decision to host the European BDS conference.

For O’Keeffe, the influence of figures such as Guardiola is part of a wider effort to mobilise people from across the sporting world.

“Having Irish Sport for Palestine led and informed by people within the sporting community, is our greatest strength and greatest asset. The power of the athlete’s voice is incredible,” she said.

In closing his remarks, Guardiola moved beyond sport and drew on the writings of Palestinian poet Mahmoud Darwish and intellectual Edward Said, recalling an exchange between the two in which Said described the future of Palestinian liberation as “the impossible”.

When Darwish asked whether the impossible was far away, Said replied: “One generation away.”

“You are that generation now,” Guardiola told delegates.

He concluded by invoking Handala, the famous Palestinian cartoon character created by Naji al-Ali, whose back is always turned to the viewer until Palestinians are able to return home.

“May the seeds of solidarity continue to sprout. May Handala come home soon,” Guardiola said.

“End colonialism, end occupation, end apartheid.”