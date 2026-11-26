Despite navigating personal hardships, Ihab Abu Jazar calls it a ‘badge of honour’ to coach the Palestine football team.

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For Ihab Abu Jazar, being the coach of Palestine’s national football team comes with burdens far heavier than sporting responsibilities.

His mind constantly returns to his family in Gaza, now displaced and living in tents amid Israel’s genocidal war on the Palestinian territory.

“Truthfully, it is difficult to carry out your professional responsibilities while your family and your people are living through such circumstances,” he told Al Jazeera earlier this month while in Doha.

“For me to coach the Palestinian national team, a team that represents this suffering, and to try to make it a source of joy, bring a smile to people’s faces or give the Palestinian people hope, means a great deal to me personally.”

The 46-year-old former footballer said it was a “badge of honour” to coach the national team, which he led to 2027 AFC Asian Cup qualification after taking the reins in 2024.

The team were drawn in Group A against Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Oman, with the tournament rescheduled from January to December 2027 due to the ongoing conflict in the region.

Palestine have enjoyed considerable success in recent international friendlies, including a 2-2 draw with New Zealand, defeating Tajikistan 4-2, and thrashing China 5-0.

But the victories are bittersweet, given what’s happening at home.

He was in Algeria for a training camp with the national team when he received news that his house had been destroyed. His entire family now lives in al-Mawasi, a coastal area where more than 900,000 displaced people are sheltering in southern Gaza.

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“The Palestinian people are suffering wherever they are,” Abu Jazar said.

He recounted an ordeal he went through before a qualifying match against Kuwait. Israel had issued a forced evacuation order for the area where his family lived, but his brother, Khalil, refused to leave.

“He had reached a point where he was simply saying, ‘Where am I supposed to go? Where can I possibly go?’” Abu Jazar recalled.

He made a last-ditch attempt to convince his brother to flee before boarding the team bus headed to the stadium for the match.

“I kept trying to call, but I could not get through. At that point, I had to trust that, God willing, my brother had listened to what I told him,” Abu Jazar said.

“We also had a match to play in the name of Palestine. We had to concentrate and do our job.”

Abu Jazar was able to breathe a sigh of relief after the match when he eventually got through to his brother, who assured him that they had all managed to leave safely.

A passion for sport is shared throughout Abu Jazar’s family. His mother, Huda, played volleyball at school and even offers her son tactical advice over the phone.

“Sometimes we talk about football and sports; she evaluates the players and discusses their performances after a match,” he said. “To be honest, she understands football very well in general.”

Abu Jazar’s message to the world is: “We are a people who simply want to live. We are a people with ambitions and hopes, a people with creative minds, thinkers, and scientists.

“And sport is also part of the culture and identity of any society. We, too, are sporting people; we are football-loving people.

“So, we ask the whole world to grant us our rights.”